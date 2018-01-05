Cinco de Mayo: Play examines global immigration to Illinois

RANTOUL — In the book “Global Heartland,” Faranak Miraftab examines how meatpacking laborers influenced the economic revitalization and social transformation of the Illinois community of Beardstown.

In an age when many people are moving out of Illinois, the book also deals with why immigrants move to the state.

The play “GloHeart: A Displaced Lullaby” by Susan Parenti and Mark Enslin deals with issues in the book.

The play will be staged as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration set at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at Rantoul’s Multicultural Community Center.

“It’s about global immigration in Illinois and why so many people leave a beautiful but poor country and come to the United States,” Parenti said.

The 30-minute play is designed to entertain as well as inform.

“It’s meant to be supportive of immigrants,” Parenti said. “There’s music and dance, and we’re trying to give people in the audience ... (an understanding) of why people leave their countries. ...”

Parenti said it’s not as simple as that they want to earn more money. In many cases, immigrants leave their families behind and step into a frightening new world that is far out of their comfort zone because they feel they have no other choice.

The play, which has a cast of six people ranging in age from 13 years to 67 years, has been presented all over the state, including recently at Rantoul’s Lincoln’s Challenge Academy.

“Those guys and women get it,” Parenti said of the academy cadets. “They were totally interested in the whole production.”

She said she and Enslin tried to find some people who have immigrated from Mexico or elsewhere to be part of the play but were unsuccessful because the immigrants were afraid.

Parenti said the American people are getting misinformation from their government — that immigrants are taking all the good jobs, “and that’s not true.”

She said Beardstown, where many immigrants took jobs that the white population didn’t want, is a lot like Rantoul, which has a large pork production facility that employs a number of Spanish-speaking individuals.

In addition to the play, the Cinco de Mayo celebration will include food, music and dancing. There will also be discussion. Immigrants will be invited to tell about their experiences in coming to this country.

“It will be a general celebration for these hardworking people,” Parenti said.

The entire event is free.

Multicultural Community Center is located at 1126 Country Club Lane.

