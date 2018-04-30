Fisher mobile home a total loss

FISHER — A Fisher mobile home is a total loss, but fire officials said a smoke alarm did its job to alert residents during a blaze over the weekend.



Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District Chief Eric Stalter said crews from his department and the Cornbelt Fire Protection District responded to 31 Terry Drive at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday. He said a female resident reported that she was drying clothes and heard a pop coming from the dryer, then saw flames.



The woman and her kids got out unharmed and are now staying with family.



Stalter said it took crews a half hour to get the flames under control. He puts damages at $20,000-$30,000.



