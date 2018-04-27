Woman said she was robbed by 3 men at gunpoint

RANTOUL — A Rantoul woman said she was robbed by three men at gunpoint in her home early Wednesday morning.

The victim, a 35-year-old resident of the 1500 block of Hobson Drive, said she answered a knock on her door about 1:50 a.m. She said she thought it was someone who had just left.

Instead, she said three males, each armed with a handgun, entered her apartment. She said one of them pushed her onto her couch and covered her face with a pillow, put a gun to her head and asked where the money was.

Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the only money she had was a small amount that she had sitting on her bed, which the three took and then left.

The victim described the three as being African-Americans, each standing about 5-5. At least two of them wore masks. Sullivan said the victim was not sure if the third was wearing a mask.

The victim was not harmed.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com