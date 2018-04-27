Rantoul residents can have Coffee with the Cops

RANTOUL — Rantoul Police Department will hold several Coffee with the Cops events in the coming weeks at local businesses.

Each one will be held from 7:30-9 a.m. on the first Friday of each month May-August.

Dates and locations include:

• May 4 — Butcher Boy (422 S. Garrard St.).

• June 1 — Dunkin’ Donuts (402 S. Century Blvd.).

• July 6 — Red Wheel (741 Broadmeadow Road).

• Aug. 3 — Ott’s Drive In (400 N. Century Blvd.).

Police Chief Tony Brown said the idea behind Coffee with the Cops “is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve.”

“Coffee with the Cops helps build relationships, one cup at a time, and allows people to interact with local law enforcement in a friendly, relaxed environment,” Brown said.

Brown and other officers will be in attendance to answer questions related to law enforcement and safety. The coffee is free.







