Boot camp program recommended for Rantoul man

URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted possessing cocaine he intended to sell is headed to prison.

Judge Roger Webber agreed to recommend Trayon Parker, 26, whose last known address was on Winding Lane, for the Department of Corrections’ boot camp program.

Parker pleaded guilty Friday to unlawful manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, admitting that on Dec. 29, 2016, in a home on Short Street in Rantoul, he had about 7 grams of cocaine and packaging materials.

He was sentenced to four years in prison, but if admitted to boot camp, a military-like program, he could be released in about four months. Webber allowed Parker to turn himself in to begin serving his sentence May 25.

In return for Parker’s plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Clifton agreed to dismiss a second count alleging he had cannabis for sale and withdraw a petition to revoke the probation he was on for unlawful possession of a weapon without a firearm owner’s identification card.

The state filed that after a Jan. 20 incident during which Parker allegedly menaced a Rantoul police officer with a knife while attending a vigil for his slain brother, Fate Young, 21, who was stabbed to death in his Rantoul home on Jan. 18.

Jarvis Garrett, 27, of Rantoul, is due back in court May 22 on the murder charge.

