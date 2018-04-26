New Rantoul restaurant opening Friday

Tareq Abuserieh, owner/operator of Fire House restaurant, will open the new eatery on South Century Boulevard on Friday.

RANTOUL — The new Fire House restaurant will open its doors Friday morning, April 27, in Rantoul.

The eatery will do business in the building that formerly housed Hardee’s at 326 S. Century Blvd., which closed in January.

Owner/operator Tareq Abuserieh of Chicago said this is the third Fire House restaurant he will have opened.

He opened his first one three years ago on Neil Street in Champaign, and later opened one in Chicago.

The restaurant specializes in “Chicago-style” food — from fish to chicken to phillysteaks to gyros.

Restaurant hours will be from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-midnight weekends.

Abuserieh said he will employ four people on each of the business’ two shifts.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com