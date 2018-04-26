Man arrested in baseball bat attack

RANTOUL — Police arrested a Rantoul man Wednesday night for allegedly attacking a Hoopeston man with a baseball bat on Saturday on East Sangamon Avenue in Rantoul.

Christopher Carrera was located in the 100 block of Winding Lane at 7:40 p.m. He was arrested without incident.

Village police had been dispatched to the 700 block of East Sangamon Avenue Saturday morning. A 28-year-old Hoopeston man said he had been injured and his vehicle damaged in an attack by a man wielding a baseball bat.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said the victim drove up to his girlfriend’s house. He said a man who is his girlfriend’s former boyfriend began hitting his vehicle with the baseball bat, and when the victim exited his vehicle, he was struck with the bat.

Bouse said after a short struggle, the suspect left the area in a black Dodge Challenger. The victim sustained a laceration to his head and other minor injuries. He was treated at the scene by PRO Ambulance personnel but declined further medical treatment.

Carrera gave a different version of what happened, but he confirmed he used a baseball bat on the man’s car.

“Carrera stated he did not strike the victim with the baseball bat,” Bouse said. “However, the victim did strike himself with it as the two wrestled together.”

Carrera was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery and transported to the Champaign County jail.

Bond was set Thursday at $10,000. He is scheduled to appear again in court July 3.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com