Annual prayer breakfast set May 3 at RTHS

RANTOUL — This year’s annual prayer breakfast will be held at 6:45 a.m. Thursday, May 3, in the library at Rantoul Township High School

It will conclude promptly at 7:30 a.m. This is the same day as the National Day of Prayer. This year’s theme will be “Pray for America — UNITY,” based upon Ephesians 4:3, which challenges people to mobilize unified public prayer for America, “Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”

Those attending should enter the Lynn H. Gibbs wing doors on the northeast corner of the high school nearest to the football field. They should park on the street.

Included in the program will be the RTHS Fellowship of Christian Athletes. A few of the students will be presenting information about their organization.

Afterward there will be a time of prayer in which all present will read through a prayer of unity from a handout provided. No one will be asked or expected to pray out loud who chooses not to do so.

This year’s breakfast will feature doughnuts and juice. A freewill donation basket will be available for anyone who chooses to help with the cost.













