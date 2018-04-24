Updated: No layoffs was key component of new village budget

RANTOUL — There will be no layoffs and fewer leased vehicles than originally anticipated under the village of Rantoul’s FY 19 budget.

The village board passed the budget last week. Barely.

Mayor Chuck Smith broke a 3-3 tie vote in favor of the compromise budget proposal presented by trustee Jennifer Fox.

An earlier plan called for two part-time employees to continuing working through September but then be laid off if the money wasn’t there to pay them. In the end, the board rejected the measure. Also, the number of leased vehicles will be reduced from 18 to six — the savings going to pay for the part-timers’ salaries.

Trustees voting for the measure were Fox, Hank Gamel and Chad Smith, while Rich Medlen, Sam Hall and

Terry Workman voted against it. Chuck Smith then cast the deciding vote in favor.

The budget has been one of the most difficult for a Rantoul Village Board to forge in recent memory.

Unexpected costs in medical insurance claims, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund penalties and state funding cutbacks to municipalities put a crimp in the village’s expenses.

The spending plan includes the hiring of a planning and zoning official and a community and economic development director.

Village Administrator Rick Snider’s original plan called for reduction of the central maintenance department, which maintains the village’s 112-vehicle fleet. Under his plan the four full-time employees and one part-time employee would have been reduced to two full-timers. Snider’s plan also called for the layoff of two part-time employees from the Recreation Office. The board, however, balked at the layoffs.

Snider’s original plan also included implementation of a vehicle leasing program to begin replacement of the fleet, which has an average age of 14 years, with close to 40 leased vehicles.

The general fund budget is essentially balanced with anticipated revenues and expenses at about $8.951 million. Snider said the budget will have a surplus of “less than $10,000, probably.”

“We won’t know until we finish plugging numbers in,” Snider said.

Like other Illinois municipalities, Rantoul is unsure how much money it will be getting from the state. Local Government Distributive funding was cut by 10 percent last year — meaning a loss of $148,000 to the village.

Gov. Bruce Rauner has proposed that the cutback to municipalities continue.

Trustees suggested several scenarios prior to adoption of the final budget.

Medlen asked if the village can’t get creative, and somehow use some of the $3.4 million from the prospective sale of three airport hangars on the former base. (The Air Force is requiring that the sale proceeds go toward operation of the airport.)

“We’re still speculating on the hangar sale, so let’s not include that,” Snider said.

While the general fund budget totals about $8.9 million, the entire village budget is about $40 million.

Medlen asked, “Out of the $40 million budget ... the next seven months, are you saying that we can’t find $40,000” to prevent any layoffs?

Snider responded: “Unfortunately the money you are referring to ... represents all funds under management.

We don’t have access to all of those funds. Many of them are restricted. The only fund that you have that is unrestricted is the general fund, which is about $9 million.”

Snider said he and department heads have gone over the budget several times, shaving it by hundreds and “even 50s” and couldn’t find anything else that could be cut.

Medlen asked whether the village could shift one full-time central maintenance person to work at the airport if the hangar sale transpires. Snider said that could work.

Workman said he was not in favor of putting people in limbo in terms of the part-timers not knowing if they had jobs after September. He said it would hurt morale.

Chuck Smith said the plan was a way to buy time “until we see what the state is going to do. It is also a chance for the board to pass a balanced budget.”

Responding to the initial plan to reduce the number of leased vehicles, Snider said he wasn’t in favor of it.

“I don’t think that based on where our fleet is at today, it’s prudent to keep kicking the can down the road on leasing,” he said.

Chuck Smith said there is also the issue of higher maintenance by keeping more older vehicles.

Workman cited the meeting held last November when it was decided the village should promote recreation to improve economic development.

Chuck Smith said he recently spoke to Rec Superintendent Luke Humphrey and directed him to “pursue new activities in Rantoul.”

“His goal is to get more activities and produce more revenue, fill up the hotels and the restaurants and pump more gas so we can increase the revenues that we need so desperately,” Smith said.

Snider warned he doesn’t know about the future of Tax Increment Financing District 1, which expires after this year. The district annually provides $260,000 for the general fund and another $60,000 to public works and economic development.

“That’s going to be a huge challenge if we’re not able to (get that renewed), and it’s a bigger hole in the budget than we’re dealing with right now.”



Public comments

During the public comment section of the budget hearing, Jasmyne Boyce made the only statements.

“We are people living here” — people with families and not just sales tax or property tax, Boyce said.

She asked the board to listen to the people and acknowledge their concerns.

Boyce urged the board to vote with their minds and to research issues fully.

“If you were not offered all the information, please vote it down,” she said.

During the public comment section that began the special meeting:



Mike Schlosser of Rantoul Residents for Representation said he was not attending specifically to discuss a proposed change to an aldermanic-ward form of government in town but to offer some thoughts on change and people’s thinking.

He offered the thoughts in two categories — confirmation bias and the book “Who Moved My Cheese?”

Schlosser said everyone has biases caused by many influences. He said people need to actively listen to and critically think about ideas that might be different from theirs.

He urged people to “step out of our confirmation bias and think about ideas that might conflict with our own personal ideologies.”

Citing the “Who Moved My Cheese?” book, which he said was recommended by trustee Hank Gamel, then an officer with the Rantoul Police Department, he said it dealt with people’s reaction to change.

If people aren’t open to change when it becomes necessary, they will become stuck in outdated thinking that can doom their hopes and dreams, according to Schlosser.

“If you do not change, you can become extinct,” Schlosser said.

He recommended the scheduling of “a well-publicized town hall meeting” to debate the current form of village government versus the proposed aldermanic-ward form of government.



Boyce urged the board to stop pitting full-time employees versus their critics. She said she is supported by history, facts and the community that raised her.

Boyce, who formerly worked with the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce, said she made sure that her records were “transparent” because she was working “with other people’s money.”

She said she is tired of seeing things fall by the wayside.

“We’ve all paid our dues, but we also paid your salaries while we were paying them,” she told village officials. “So let’s call it what it is, ‘Rantoul, ehh, we’ll get to it Tomorrow.’”



J.D. Roessler, maintenance supervisor for the Rantoul Rec Department, said a wage study was conducted to make sure everyone was paid in accordance with their merits and longevity, and employees received pay increases.

He said most employees were put on the bottom 2 percent of the bracket and told their pay would be adjusted accordingly in May. But because of the current budget crisis, that won’t be happening.

Roessler said several people have been hired by the village since the wage study, “and they have been put in the middle or top bracket” — making more than people who have been with the village for years.

He cited new Comptroller Pat Chamberlin, who started at $125,000 a year after long-time Comptroller Scot Brandon retired at $105,000 a year, and new Assistant Public Works Director Jake McCoy, who “got special treatment by getting the job changed to non-essential so he could live outside the normal radius (of Rantoul) and is being paid $90,000 a year when Humphrey, who has been in the post for five years, is being paid $82,000.

Roessler said the salary discrepancies bring down the morale of village employees.

He said the central maintenance mechanics have more than 100 years of experience combined and “run like a well-oiled machine.”

Roessler said the board hears a lot about the age of the village fleet (average age of 14 years) but not about the old equipment. He said one village mower was built in 1999 and has more than 10,000 hours on it.

“They keep it running, and it mows 40 hours a week. Yet, we’re trying (to cut) positions,” Roessler said. “If you think rec is all we do, I’m here to tell you, my department takes care of 1,100 acres of ground that covers the whole town of Rantoul.”



Paula Hopkins thanked the board and department members and said she hoped the budget is passed for what is best for the village.

“Afterward I would like to see everyone working together,” Hopkins said, adding that she loves the town, but it has been struggling for years.

She encouraged people to support their trustees, their mayor and support their businesses.

“Rantoul has struggled for 24 years,” Hopkins said. “It’s time to let everything go after all of this is done to make Rantoul a better place.”



Wendell Golston said those present “can all agree to disagree and then agree again” when the issues are settled.

He said he wanted to address “the new lake we have” — referring to the standing water at the former base hospital.

Golston said he appreciated the “quick response” in dealing with the issue — erecting a fence around it and arranging to have the water pumped out once tests came back positive — but asked, “How did we get to that?”

Golston asked why the utilities had to be shut off, eliminating the ability for the water to be pumped out in the first place. Yes, he said, he knows the owner wasn’t paying his taxes and his utility bills, but said, “We have a problem out there.”

“It still brings bad light to us, and we need to make sure that does not happen again,” Golston said. “When cameras come to town from now on, they need to come to town for progress.”

