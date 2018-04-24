Rantoul man gets 30-year sentence for sex assault of child

URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he had sex repeatedly with a child was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison.



Under truth-in-sentencing, Isaiah Allen, 55, will have to spend at least 25 1 / 2 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.



Allen pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 for activity that happened in Rantoul between July 2016 and January of this year.



The crime, a Class X felony, came to the attention of authorities in January when the child went to the emergency room.



A forensic interview of her later revealed an ongoing pattern of sexual abuse by Allen.



Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark said Rantoul police then confronted Allen, who admitted he had sex with the child at least 20 times.



Both the child and her mother made statements to Webber about the devastating effect Allen’s actions have had on both of them. Allen apologized in court to them.



Allen will have to register as a sex offender upon release. He was given credit for 89 days already served in jail.



Clark said he had no prior convictions.



