Rantoul area again has highest taxes in county

URBANA — Property-tax rates are up this year in most areas of Champaign County, but they’re way up in Champaign, thanks to the rate increase for the school building plan approved by voters in 2016.

Despite that increase, a portion of the Rantoul area remains the highest in terms of tax rates.

The portion of Rantoul that is in Ludlow Township tops the list. The rate there is $12.15 per $100 of assessed valuation, up from $11.91 last year.

The portion of Colfax Township that is in the Monticello school district — a rural area in western Champaign County — has a rate that is less than half that. It is the lowest in the county at $6.05 per $100 of assessed valuation.

Fisher and Gifford area taxpayers get good news, though.

Generally, rates in other villages in the county — such as Mahomet, Savoy and St. Joseph — are up this year, while they are down in Philo, Sidney, Homer, Fisher, Gifford and Tolono.

Most Champaign property-tax payers — those in the Unit 4 School District, Champaign Park District and City of Champaign Township — will see a rate of $9.04 per $100 of assessed valuation this year, up from $8.27 last year.

Most Urbana taxpayers will see a smaller increase in rates, from $10.63 per $100 of assessed valuation last year to $10.69 this year.

Property-tax bills will be mailed out April 30, County Treasurer John Farney said Friday. The first installment is due June 1 and the second Sept. 4.

Property owners can get an advance peek at their tax bills by going to the county treasurer’s website.

The total property-tax take by units of government in the county this year is $362 million, Farney said, up from $332 million last year. Most of the $29.7 million increase is because of the $16 million hike in taxes within the Champaign school district.

The average property-tax payer in the county will pay about $375 more this year, although that number is skewed by the large increase — and the large number of parcels — in Champaign. This year’s average tax bill is $4,868, up from $4,491 last year. The average is based on dividing the total tax take ($362 million) by the number of tax bills (74,436).

The 8.2 percent increase in total take this year is the greatest in the county since 1983 (8.7 percent), but again, the number is distorted by the much higher rate for Champaign schools.

Whether a property-tax bill increases or decreases depends on a number of factors, particularly the property assessment on a parcel.

The overall assessed value of the entire county has increased from $3.8 billion last year to $3.97 billion this year.

Farney said Champaign County continues to be one of a handful of counties statewide that will mail its tax bills on time.

“Being on time gives Champaign County taxpayers the full statutory amount of time between installment payments, hopefully allowing them to budget for tax payments,” he said.

More than 2,000 property owners have already paid their tax bills, Farney said. They did so in December to beat changes made in federal tax law that limit annual real-estate tax deductions.

Farney said those early payments yielded local governments $16.5 million of the total $362 million in property-tax payments expected this year.

