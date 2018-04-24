Principals coming, going at RCS

RANTOUL — Ryan Green is stepping down as Rantoul J.W. Eater Junior High principal, and two new principals and one assistant principal were introduced at Thursday night’s Rantoul City Schools board meeting.

Green, who has served as Eater’s principal for the last four years, announced his resignation about a week ago and will be moving back down to Florida with his wife and family. Green taught in Florida for 10 years before coming to Rantoul. He taught for three years before taking the administration position.

“I wanted to thank you, as the board, personally for all of your support during my time here at Rantoul City Schools,” Green said during a public comments forum. “Every experience I’ve had with you has been positive, quite honestly. You’ve shown me respect during some very difficult moments with my school, and I’m very grateful for that.

“(As Jon Brotherton and I have discussed), change comes from the top. It was my responsibility to get things done, and you guys reflect that, too, because there are so many things you have the final word in, and so many times you guys were there for that final support. You challenged me to maintain and keep high expectations at Eater, and your commitment to that excellence allowed me to do that, and I appreciate that.

It has been an extremely difficult decision to leave Rantoul. I’ve really grown to love the village and the community and families we serve. … This place has embraced me, and we are building a strong foundation for lasting change. … I’m extremely grateful for your mentorship and leadership.”

Green said he is involved in the hiring process for a new principal, and he expects a hire to be made in the next few weeks or perhaps the next month or two.

“You have grown and taken Eater places that we are so proud to see, and we are going to miss you terribly,” board member Joan Fitzgarrald said.

Following Green’s public comments, RCS Superintendent Michelle Ramage introduced three of the newest administration hires.

Kelly Mahoney will begin as Northview principal starting in the summer. Mahoney has been in education for 22 years and for the last 13 has been the district’s English language arts and English-as-a-second-language curriculum coordinator for Decatur Public Schools. Prior to her work as curriculum coordinator, she taught in other area districts such as Clinton, Champaign Unit 4 and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Mahoney replaces Courtney McClure.

Chris Foreman will be the new Eastlawn principal. Foreman comes from the Mahomet-Seymour school district, where he has been for the past eight years. He began as a classroom aid before becoming a tenured teacher, and for the last two years has been the district’s instructional technology coordinator.

Foreman owns a master’s degree from the University of Illinois and two bachelor’s degrees (University of Illinois-Springfield in psychology and Lincoln Christian University in Christian education). Foreman replaces Rudy Puente.

Heather Jacobs will be the new Eater assistant principal. Jacobs started out teaching middle school math and language arts 17 years ago in Kankakee. During her time in Kankakee, she was part of a Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports team, coached several sports teams and earned a master’s degree in curriculum construction. For the last 10 years, she has worked at Urbana Middle School, teaching math and language arts, and she served for a time as dean of students. Jacobs replaces Amy Boscolo.

CARE program

Barb Moore gave a presentation of the CARE (Child Alternative Restorative Experience) program. CARE is an alternative to suspension program that utilizes restorative practices. This is a voluntary alternative in which parents consent to have their child sent to the program during the days their child would be serving an out-of-school suspension.

The mission of the program is to provide an opportunity for students who have been given a suspension to remain in school during the suspension, receive academic instruction while suspended and participate in social and emotional learning activities to reduce the likelihood that the problem behavior that resulted in suspension will recur.

For the 2018-19 school year, the program would be available for students in grades one-five, while kindergartners would require special administration approval. Pending success of the proposed program, a similar program may be developed for grades six-eight for either spring 2019 or the 2019-2020 school year.

The board voted to approve a further investigation into the program but did not hold a vote on whether to bring the program to RCS. The proposed initiation date is Aug. 20.

Enterprise Zone

Rebecca Motley and Rick Snider presented the village of Rantoul’s plan to expand boundaries of the village’s enterprise zone.

The primary purpose of the expansion is to be able to institute a residential real estate tax abatement program for new construction, with the goal of spurring additional residential growth and ultimately increasing property values and the equalized assessed value of the village.

With the entire village in an enterprise zone, even without a residential tax abatement program in place, additional incentives will be available for businesses in the form of sales tax rebates on new construction and real estate tax abatement for five years.

In addition to the expansion of the zone boundaries, the village is requesting that the RCS and Rantoul Township High School districts approve participation in the residential incentive program, which has the following points:

— The property tax amount based on the EAV increment will be abated 100 percent years one-three, 66 percent the fourth year and 33 percent the fifth year. Full taxes will be paid for subsequent years.

— The property tax abatement is administered by the Champaign County assessor’s office, and the sales tax abatement is administered by the village of Rantoul enterprise zone administrator.

— The program applies to all property owners of residential dwelling units that are taxable, regardless of zoning, housing style or income of the property owner.

— The increase in assessed value must be the result of construction, improvements or rehabilitation of the property as evidenced by a building permit. The value of the building permit is not to be used to determine the value of the tax abatement.

— Properties are not eligible if the owner/owners have received any types of village development assistance, including but not limited to tax increment, tax abatement, reduced or waived special assessments.

Personnel report

The board officially announced the hires of Shaina McQuaid (elementary bilingual teacher), Maddie Calcagno (elementary teacher), Kellie Bowden (special education teacher), Stephanie Bialka (special education teacher) and Emily Stratton (school social worker).

The board also announced the resignations of Amy Jones (Pleasant Acres assistant principal and Rebecca Neihengen (Eater bilingual teacher) and announced the promotion of Darrin Roelffs from Eastlawn custodian to Eastlawn head custodian.

Other notes

— Andy Graham was officially sworn in as the newest member of the RCS board. Graham replaces Abbey Good, who served on the board for three years before recently resigning. Said Graham: “I just want to say thank you to Abbey … who led our citizens and community in a very big way for the past three years.”

— Registration fees for the 2018-19 school year were set. In 2017-18, there were no increased costs for students/families, but for 2018-19, the following increases were recommended: School registration fees up from $60 to $90 and an increase in instrument rental fees from $5/month to $10/month. All other fees and charges remain the same from the past two years, such as milk (40 cents), lunch ($3), breakfast ($2) and lock ($5.50) prices for students.

— The district’s EAV decreased from last year by 0.67 percent, and RCS will receive $120,975.44 more in its tax levy than what it received last year. The amount varies greatly each year, as the district only saw an approximate $50,000 increase last year.

— The next RCS board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at the Robert D. Little Board Room.

