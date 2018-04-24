New restaurant waiting for health inspection

RANTOUL — An east-side Rantoul restaurant that is under new ownership will open after it is inspected by the health department.

Lisa Veseli, who will manage the restaurant — East Side Red Wheel — said the eatery is ready to go except for the inspection by the Champaign County Public Health Department.

“By law they have to inspect us and give us a permit (within) 30 days (after applying),” Veseli said on Friday. “I just spoke to them, and there’s a couple of businesses before us. It could be anytime soon, is what they told me.”

Veseli said she and her husband, who owns both Red Wheel restaurants in town, were hoping the east-side business would be open by now.

She said they have received a number of inquiries from the public on when they will open.

It was early March when it was announced that the Veselis would be opening the restaurant. They bought the business from Larry and Jessy Dzeladini, who had operated it as the Family Table restaurant since 2013. The

Veselis will lease the building from Dave Meyer, owner of Rantoul Plaza.

