Man injured by baseball bat-wielding attacker

RANTOUL — Police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked another man in Rantoul with a baseball bat Saturday.

Village police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Sangamon Avenue at 2:25 p.m. They were told the victim, a 28-year-old Hoopeston, had been injured and his car damaged in an attack.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said the victim indicated he is in a relationship with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend. He said the suspect confronted the victim with a baseball bat while the victim was sitting inside his vehicle — striking the victim’s car and damaging it.

Bouse said the victim exited the vehicle, and the suspect began hitting him with the baseball bat in the head and arms.

“After a short struggle, the suspect left the area in a black Dodge Challenger,” Bouse said. “The victim sustained a laceration to his head and other minor injuries.”

PRO Ambulance treated the man at the scene, but he refused further medical treatment.

Bouse said the suspect had not been located as of Tuesday morning. The report has been forwarded to the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office to consider charges.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com