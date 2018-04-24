Fisher school board approves additional third-grade class

FISHER — The Fisher school board will create an additional third-grade teaching position. But it won’t vote on how to fill that position until next month.

Next year’s class enrollment has been larger than other grade levels since the students entered kindergarten — 57 at this time. The average grade level size in the district at this time is 47. So all other grade levels are taught by two teachers.

An additional teacher has been hired for this class the past three years. But Superintendent Barb Thompson and grade school Principal Jim Moxley met recently with second-grade parents and outlined a different way to fill the slot rather than hire a new teacher.

Instead, Thompson said they plan to hire two retired teachers to fill the position. Retired teachers drawing a pension are limited to how many full days they may teach. But the district would not need to pay benefits — pension and health insurance, and therefore cut some costs.

“We are still working out details on the third-grade situation, but we would definitely want each of them in the room each week, so they are never separated from their students for long periods of time,” Thompson said.

Parent Annie Banner told the board she hopes a new teacher is hired instead.

“I would love to see our kids have a new, fresh teacher,” Banner said.

Banner also urged the board to increase substitute teacher pay from the $80 a day it is now. Banner terms it the lowest in the area, noting that Mahomet and GCMS both pay $100.

Banner has been subbing for five years.

“Subs deserve more,” she said. “I consider some of these kids my own,” Banner said. “It’s a privilege to have this relationship. But when I can make $20 more (somewhere else) I will, even though I love it here.”



New Spanish curriculum purchased

Also the board approved purchasing for $7,000 a new Spanish curriculum that includes online licenses and some textbooks. Thompson said the district has not spent money on materials for Spanish because current teacher Joey Gruner has developed his own.

Thompson said the new program would be useful in preparing for the Advanced Placement Spanish test and offers practice speaking via a microphone and immediate feedback online. Students at school have access to Chromebooks for online use.

About 75 students are enrolled in Spanish now. Textbooks will be ordered and available but not necessarily for each and every student. They will be kept in the classroom and could be checked out overnight.

The board approved a seven-year contract that will cost $1,500 the second year and less than that in subsequent years.

Also, the board amended the current calendar reflecting the use of one emergency day. The last day of student attendance will be May 23 and teachers, May 24.



Other business

The board also:

—Approved summer school for the junior and senior students who need “credit recovery.” They will work online and be supervised by the guidance counselor so no additional staff need be hired.

— Learned the teacher appreciation luncheon is set for May 10, and the staff assembly to recognize retirements and other staff service awards is set for 10:30 a.m. May 24.

— Hired Tricia Schwing as grade school secretary. She has been a teacher assistant in the district for 13 years.

— Raised fees for industrial tech and automotive classes from $30 to $40 and ag classes from $15 to $30.

— Raised student lunch prices 15 cents. Thompson said they will have to do that in future years as well to make the program self-sufficient. Thompson said the board will discuss driver’s ed fees next month because “we are way low.”

