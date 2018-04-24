Fiscus resigns as PVO assistant principal

ROYAL — At the April board of education meeting, Prairieview-Ogden accepted the resignation of current PVO assistant principal Steve Fiscus.

Fiscus currently teaches science at PVO Junior High in addition to his administrative duties.

Superintendent Vic White said the district will post the job as an administrative and teaching position, exactly like Fiscus did.

Fiscus, will be leaving the district to take a position as principal of Tuscola High School.

In other personnel news, the district approved the following extracurricular assignments: Dwayne Gilliland as head fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball coach, Wyatt Dillman as assistant fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball coach, Teri Patton and Kelli Maxell as co-PIP, Decoda Burris as assistant fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball coach, Kinze Ehmen as assistant seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball coach. Brendon Cheek as assistant seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball coach, Dave Lannert as head seventh and eighth girls basketball coach, Chase Gilliland as head seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball coach, Marla Goff as eighth-grade class sponsor, Allyson Bork as student council sponsor, Joe Immke as head baseball coach, Timbra Hilton as head fifth- and sixth-grade volleyball coach and Jeff Isenhower as webmaster.

The district also accepted the resignation of Carolyn Fitch as cook for the end of the 2017-18 school year.

The district hired Emily Griswell as the new fifth-grade teacher and Taylor Hacker as the new sixth-grade teacher at PVO South for the 2018-19 school year.

Also at the meeting, the board went into closed session for a student disciplinary case, and after the closed session the following motion was approved: “Student 1” was found to have committed an act of gross disobedience or misconduct such that an out-of-school suspension is justified by the evidence.

nmaberry@news-gazette.com





