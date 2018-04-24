Crime-Free Housing program works, says rental official

RANTOUL — The leasing agent of a Rantoul apartment complex has seen the benefits of the Crime-Free Housing Program.

Kellie Lydic is employed at the 245-unit South Pointe Commons on the former Chanute Air Force Base. Several years ago, she served as apartment manager of Olive Tree Apartments, a 112-unit apartment complex in Saginaw Township, Mich.

Lydic said the Michigan facility didn’t have many problems with crime before Crime-Free Housing was enacted there in 2001, but she did see an improvement in the crime rate and in communication with police afterward.

“Every once in a while cars got broken into in the parking lot and things like that,” Lydic said.

After start-up of the program, “It cut down on the bad applications. It cut it about 20 percent.”

Lydic said the program helped landlords to keep track of rental applicants.

“What it really stopped was (prospective tenants who might have committed offenses) who would

flip flop to other apartment complexes,” Lydic said.

She said Olive Tree Apartments residents liked the program. Signs were posted at each building stating that the complex was part of the Crime-Free Housing program.

She said landlords also liked knowing “what was going on with the police department.”

If a car was broken into, they would be alerted much sooner than before.

Although South Pointe hasn’t had many problems with crime, Lydic likes the fact that Rantoul will now have the program, which was approved by the village board last week. She said South Pointe officials already try to screen for problem applicants, but this will make it easier.



Starting next year

Police Chief Tony Brown said the program will be implemented Jan. 1, 2019. That’s when the owners of any residential property with two or more units or any person who owns two or more single residential units in the village will be required to issue a crime-free leasing addendum.

It will take up to a year after the start-up for every property to be in full compliance. For instance, if a tenant moves into a rental property Dec. 31, 2018, and signs a one-year lease, he or she would not be required to sign such a lease addendum until one year later.

Each owner or representative of a rental property will be required to take a four-hour training seminar conducted by the police department before Jan. 1, 2019.

Brown said police officials have met with some of the landlords of larger facilities within the past month “to let them know what we are doing and to get some of their thoughts.”

He said comments have been positive.

The four-hour seminar is an educational program to improve communication between landlords, property owners and the police department and to provide an educational opportunity to assist the landlords in their work.

Those same property owners/representatives will also be required to complete a seminar every third year.

Seminar leaders will talk about such things as evictions, screening of applicants and crime prevention.

Brown said many of the property owners already use some form of the crime-free lease addendum.

The program will make certain criminal activity, including “certain drug-related criminal activity,” will constitute a violation of the lease. And any such criminal activity engaged in, facilitated or permitted by the tenant or any member of the tenant’s household on the premises will constitute a lease violation and will result in eviction.

Rantoul police Lt. Alex Meyer said earlier that a Rantoul police study found that 80 percent of the major offenses such as robbery, burglary, sex offenses, aggravated battery and homicide from March 1, 2017, to Feb. 28, 2018, were committed by people who lived in rental properties.

The police department will hire a police services representative to handle the Crime-Free Housing program. That employee will replace a department employee who resigned in March.



One objection

The village has received an objection about the program from the Sargent Shriver National Center on Poverty Law and the American Civil Liberties Union saying that the program is a violation of national law, which went into effect Nov. 19, 2015.

It said the law prohibits any municipality from enacting or enforcing any ordinance or regulation that penalizes tenants or landlords based on (A) police calls that were intended to prevent or respond to domestic or sexual violence or that were made on behalf of an individual with a disability, (B) incidents of actual or threatened domestic or sexual abuse or (C) criminal activity or ordinance violations that are directly related to domestic or sexual violence.

Brown, however, said the revised Crime-Free Housing ordinance takes that law into account, and individuals who are victims of those crimes will not be evicted.

He said he has been told that every municipality that is considering enacting the Crime-Free Housing program receives a letter from the two groups.

He said the letter was discussed when the ordinance was amended so victims will not be penalized.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



