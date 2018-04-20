Village loan committee to hear 3 loan requests

RANTOUL — The village EDA loan committee will consider three requests at a meeting Monday afternoon, April 23.

• Pamela Henricks is seeking a $140,000 loan at 4 percent interest to be paid back over 10 years so she can expand her Nana’s Daycare from her home to the former Developmental Services Center on the former Chanute Air Force Base.

The board had considered the funding request at an earlier meeting but requested more information from Henricks.

• Victor Torres Jr., who was awarded a $120,000 EDA loan in January to reroof and do facade repair on five properties he owns at 107-115 N. Garrard St., is seeking another $150,000 to purchase and remodel a property across the street at 128 N. Garrard St.

He is seeking the loan at 4 percent interest to be paid back over 10 years.

Torres wants to use $15,000 of the loan to remodel the four upstairs apartment units.

• The owner of Eagle’s View retirement facility, formerly Prairie Village, is asking the village to renew a loan on the property at similar terms as it had before.

The loan was originally made to the previous owner — Amerinvest — in the amount of $249,000 at 4 percent over 15 years. That loan matured this month. The monthly payments have been made as agreed.

The new owner, Ari Haas, is seeking a loan to be paid in seven years, with monthly payments of $2,096.

The property was purchased from Amerinvest in 2015, and the village agreed to substitute other collateral owned by Amerinvest.

The meeting is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St. It is open to the public.

