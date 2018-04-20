County board to reconsider nursing home management vote

URBANA — Champaign County Board members will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday to reconsider the vote they took Thursday night to reject extending a contract with the firm that manages the county nursing home.



The board voted 10-9, with Republicans in the majority, against extending for an additional two months the county’s contract with SAK Management Services through July.



The move jeopardized the operation of the home, which the county is attempting to sell for $11 million to two Evanston-based companies. But any possible sale of the facility likely wouldn’t be consummated by July 31.



Eight of the board’s 22 members — seven Republicans and Champaign Democrat Pattsi Petrie — signed the request for a special meeting.



Mahomet Republican Jim Goss admitted that the GOP members should have called for a recess during Thursday night’s meeting.



“We didn’t have the votes counted right,” he said. “We have to have management at the home. We may not be happy with the management but we have to have management.



“We don’t have time to go let a (request for proposals) for another management firm for a whole myriad of reasons why.”