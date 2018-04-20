Champaign County tax bills going out April 30

URBANA — The Champaign County Treasurer’s Office will mail the revenue year 2017 real estate tax bills Monday, April 30.

The due dates will be Friday, June 1, for the first installment and Tuesday, Sept. 4, for the second.

Interest of 1.5 percent per month will be assessed on bills paid after those dates.

“Champaign County is one of only a handful of counties statewide to be on time in the mailing of real estate tax bills,” County Treasurer John Farney said. “Being on time gives Champaign County taxpayers the full statutory amount of time between installment payments, hopefully allowing them to budget for tax payments.”

Farney also said county taxing districts such as schools, cities and townships depend on timely distribution of real estate tax dollars to operate.

“Local governments can budget more efficiently when they can count on timely distribution of tax funds,” Farney said.

The county will collect more than $326 million this year, which represents an increase of $29.7 million or an 8.2 percent increase over last year.

Payment may be made at any participating bank in the county, in person at the treasurer’s office at the Brookens Center in Urbana or by mail at P.O. Box 9, Urbana, IL 61803-0009.

Credit card payments may be made in the office, on the internet at www.co.champaign.il.us/treasurer/treasurer.php and by calling toll-free 1-855-867-3731. All credit card payments require a fee. Taxpayers can also sign up for automatic deduction on their bank account.

