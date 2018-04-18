Warrant stop turns into cocaine bust

URBANA — Bond has been set at $25,000 for a Rantoul man arrested after police found suspected crack cocaine in his pocket.

Donnell Dontavous Edwards, 27, who listed an address in the 600 block of Perimeter Road, was charged Monday with felony manufacture, sale or possession of a controlled substance and manufacture, sale or possession of look-alike drugs. He is due back in court May 22.

According to a police report, Champaign officers were called to a home on Queens Way on Sunday to respond to a possible domestic situation.

While officers were investigating that incident, they saw Edwards enter a vehicle and leave the area. When they checked on his background, they learned he was wanted on a Ford County warrant.

As a result, police stopped Edwards’ vehicle and arrested him.

Police proceeded to search Edwards and found 3.6 grams of suspected crack cocaine in multiple bags in his pocket. They also recovered $402.

