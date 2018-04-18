Rantoul church's spring revival begins Sunday

RANTOUL — Maranatha Baptist Church of Rantoul will be hold its spring revival Sunday morning, April 22-Wednesday evening, April 25.

The speaker will be evangelist Darren Myers with Freedom Focus Ministries. The emphasis of his ministry is the gospel of Jesus Christ, with a special focus on the foundations and freedoms that have been enjoyed in the United States.

“It will be a meeting that is educational, encouraging and evangelistic in approach,” the Rev. Mark Wilkerson of Maranatha said. “He uses multi-media presentations to engage people to appreciate and preserve the freedom God gave to us in America through the wisdom of our founding fathers.”

Sunday evening, April 22, will be youth night, beginning at 5 with pizza and pop following the service.

Monday evening, April 23, is All-American Night. There will be a free meal for all who come at 5:45 p.m. The service will follow at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 24, will include an old-fashioned ice cream social following 7 p.m. service.

Wednesday evening, April 25, is family night with a free fried chicken dinner served at 5:45 p.m. The service follows at 7 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Contact Wilkerson at 217-893-9449 or 217-778-7014 so proper accommodations will be provided. The church is located at 122 S. Chanute St. (just north of the Rantoul Township High School football field). A nursery will be provided for the services.

