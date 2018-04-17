Village board OKs maintenance contract for park district land, will wait to study true costs



RANTOUL — An agreement for the village of Rantoul to maintain three Rantoul Park District properties will go ahead for the year, with a plan to study the actual costs to the village coming later.

Village Administrator Rick Snider had suggested at the village board’s April 3 study session that there should be a thorough analysis of the agreement. At last week’s regular village board meeting, however, trustees said it was too late in the year to hold up the agreement and that it should go on as presented, with further analysis later this year.

“I agree that we need to analyze this, but it will take more than 60 days or so,” trustee Jennifer Fox said.

Trustee Rich Medlen said the board needs to “pull back and slow down a little bit on things.”

“There are so many intertwined things between that intergovernmental agreement. There’s just been a working relationship between the park board and the village” for years. “For now we need to circle the wagons and see what’s going on here,” Medlen said.

Trustee Terry Workman said if the village was going to evaluate the agreement, it should have been done sooner. But it wasn’t presented to the village until April.

“Now is the beginning of the mowing season,” Workman said.

Workman said Wabash Park is jointly owned by the village, Rantoul Township High School and the park district, and is maintained by the village. The village uses the baseball and softball diamonds and other parts of the park.

The agreement calls for the park district to pay the village $50,000 for the year to mow and maintain Wabash and Mary Alice parks and Maplewood Sports Complex. The agreement is the same as last year with the exception that the village will also repair park district equipment at a rate of $75 per hour.

Asked by trustee Chad Smith if he thinks the $50,000 covers the village’s costs, Rec Superintendent Luke Humphrey said he thinks it does.

“With the gas prices where they’re at right now, I’d say ‘yes,’” Humphrey said. “That combined with (the use of a park district shed at Wabash) and the use of all their fields, I feel it’s sufficient.”

Humphrey said the relationship between the park district and village has been ongoing for several decades.

“All the way up until a few years ago, there was no actual money that exchanged hands,” Humphrey said. “Anything we did for the park district, any consumables, they paid for. The majority of the equipment in our department, they bought.”

Things began to change, however, when the park district became strapped for cash as business dropped at Brookhill Golf Course.

The board approved the agreement 5-1 with trustee Hank Gamel voting “no.”

At the start of the meeting, Workman reminded the board that he had proposed at the study session that the board vote on seeking requests for quotations for the village attorney’s job, but he didn’t see the measure listed on last week’s agenda. However, there had been no second on the proposal and it was not voted on. Instead, the matter will be raised in May.



Other business

The board also:

— Authorized an engineering agreement with Burns & McDonnell for design of fence at the airport, not to exceed $55,297.

— Authorized repairs on the east substation transformer by Jordan Transformer for $236,960.

— Approved an engineering agreement with Baxter & Woodman for reconstruction of Willow Pond Road, not to exceed $70,796.

— Approved a contract with Filotto Construction for roof repairs at 6 Aviation Center for $106,280 and 505 Condit for $88,580, with a $14,000 contingency.

— Authorized the purchase of electric equipment and materials to support the proposed Rantoul Foods expansion, for $114,280.

— Approved the purchase of electric meters from Eaton Cooper for $63,589.

— Approved the Community Development Block Grant rehabilitation policies and procedures manual and housing rehabilitation manual.



Public comments

In the public comment section of the board meeting:

— Pat Adamatz called for the village not to close the Rec Building on Flessner Avenue. She said it is used extensively by the community. (Snider indicated at the start of the meeting that rumors circulating on social media that the building would be closed are untrue.)

— Paula Hopkins said for several years she’s been checking with people to get their opinion about the poor lighting at the Interstate 57 interchange. She said she contacted an official in the office of State Sen. Scott Bennett and was told that under an Illinois Department of Transportation plan, the interchange lighting will be upgraded in two years.

— Joe Bolser said there are a number of students who go through the Rantoul school system who have autism. Bolser’s 19-year-old grandson is autistic. He encouraged the members of village government to take part in the autism walk set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21, at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. “It’s a chance for all of you to become aware of what’s going on with autism,” Bolser said.

— Jasmyne Boyce said the village’s economic development plans have been geared for personal gain, not the public good, for years, which hurts many in the community. Boyce said in the last 30 days she has not heard one statement of solution to comments made by residents during the public participation period at board meetings. Boyce said there are a number of issues facing the village at present, including a budget crisis. She said the board should be working for the public, who elected them. Boyce said requests for information under the Freedom of Information Act have been consistently put off by filings for extensions, making it almost impossible “for us to keep up with the circus.” She said there has been no economic development outside of the highway corridor in town.

— Stephanie Williams said the board has been negligent in sorting through all the financial information available to them. She said there has been no economic development. Williams asked what the village is doing to help current businesses. “They don’t offer help,” she said. Williams said it is time for the board to be held accountable for the mistakes that have been made.

— Wendell Golston said there is division on the board and division in the village. “When someone says something you don’t like, you’re not trying to repair it. You try to sweep it under the rug,” Golston said. He also attacked the Rantoul Tomorrow program, saying nothing has been accomplished through it. Golston also said the board needs to be more transparent in its actions. And he said individuals who text him, call him and email him suggesting statements that he should make to the board should back off. “Get up and say it yourself,” Golston told them.

