RTHS to hire new staff with new money

RANTOUL — The amount of state funding Rantoul Township High School will get under the new evidence-based funding model has been revised upward to about $600,000, part of which will be used to pay for three positions approved at last week’s board meeting.

“This is not something we can just squirrel away,” Superintendent Scott Amerio told the board. “Legislators are chomping at the bit to see what schools do with this.”

Under the old model, funding was based on a district’s average daily attendance. The state made up the difference between that target and local funding.

The evidence-based funding model determines staffing needs by evaluating 36 characteristics such as poverty rate, students with special needs and English-language learners. Those staffing needs — for core teachers, specialized teachers and support staff — are translated into a dollar amount called the adequacy target.

“(The formula says) this is the amount of money your district needs to educate your students to be successful in the 21st century,” Amerio said.

The adequacy target is compared to a base funding minimum (old state aid payment) and the local capacity target (property tax levy). The result places a district into a four-tier system, Tier 1 being the neediest schools. Originally, Amerio thought RTHS was at 67 percent of its adequacy target, placing it in Tier 2. It is actually at 50.6 percent of a revised $10.8 million adequacy target and placed in Tier 1.

In addition to raising student achievement, the new funding model is also intended to provide relief to local property taxpayers.

“We could use some of this money to reduce the levy and the tax rate as well because (taxpayers) have been shouldering this burden for a long time,” Amerio said. “That’s a discussion we’ll have when we do the levy in December.”

Board member Jeremy Larson was skeptical about state promises, considering how often state aid has been partially paid or delayed.

“Is this new tier money for sure?” he asked. “I don’t want to tell taxpayers we’ll lower their (tax) rate, then have the rug pulled out from under us.”

Amerio said every indication is that the money will be in place.

“But we do live in the state of Illinois,” he said. “If (it isn’t available), we would have the reserve to pay for the new positions for quite a while. It isn’t fully funded, this model will allow us to have meaningful discussions with legislators.”

Vouchers have been issued for the first payment. Amerio said he expects two payments in April.

The staffing model is a recommendation rather than a mandate, Amerio said, leaving those decisions in local control. The recommendations for RTHS that he considers most important is adding social workers and instructional coaches.



Positions created

On a 6-0 vote, the board approved creating positions for a social worker and two instructional coaches for the coming school year. Board member Kelly Foster was absent. Amerio estimated the total cost in salary and benefits at about $170,000.

The social worker will be a new hire. That will bring the number of social workers to three, one of whom is provided by the special ed co-op, and expand opportunities for working with a greater number of students before crises erupt.

“We have two excellent social workers now, but the problem is they’re running from fire to fire, so they’re not getting a real good opportunity to do some of the other things they can do,” Amerio said.

The instructional coaches will be drawn from existing staff and two teachers hired to replace them. The coaches will teach a much-reduced class load so they remain current and have classrooms in which they can model strategies for other teachers.

Along with the new funding model is a new model for measuring student achievement known as the Every Student Succeeds Act. It measures school quality by taking into account academic indicators (75 percent) and student quality/student success indicators (25 percent).

Academic indicators include SAT scores, English learning proficiency and graduation rates. School quality/student success indicators include such things as chronic absenteeism, rate of ninth-graders on track to graduate and fine arts offerings.

Previously, the No Child Left Behind Act measured schools by how many students reached specific benchmarks in reading and math, with the intent that all students would reach proficiency by 2014.

Eventually, even the highest-performing schools failed to reach the goal.

“What the federal government found was that schools that were high-achieving stayed on top. The schools that were not gaining were not recognized because they were not on the right step of the ladder,” Assistant Principal Megan Anderson said. “This (model) focuses on growth.”

Schools — not districts — will be evaluated on growth from their own benchmarks and given an A,B,C,D or F letter grade. They will be placed in one of four tiers, but contrary to the funding model, the neediest schools will be in Tier 4.

“It should be a positive change, right?” Larson asked.

Amerio said it is what educators have been asking for, “though maybe not in the format we asked for or all the things we asked for.”

The first report cards under ESSA will be issued in October. They may have the power to change public perception of schools. Amerio noted that schools where students already perform at high levels will have less growth to show, which could earn them low grades.

Summer school will also look different this year due to a waiver of the requirement that students put in 60 “seat hours” of instruction.

“We saw that kids were not being successful with that,” Assistant Principal Brooke Billings said. “Twenty-five percent of kids never finished summer school and mainly (they were taking) teacher-taught classes.”

She pointed out that students at Eagle Academy flourish in a system that allows them to work at their own speed on specific skills.

“Kids who work through the academy system are so much more successful than in teacher-taught classes because they can get more done,” she said.

This year’s summer school approach will be similar. Students will take pre-tests to identify which skills they need to master. Teachers will focus on those skills rather than rehashing all of the course matter.

“It’s really individualizing (instruction) and meeting what every student needs,” she said.

Noting that summer school is expensive, Billings said she hopes this approach will be more effective.

Students who finish a course early may be done with summer school altogether or have the option to complete an additional course.



Asbestos abatement

In other action the board voted 6-0 to approve bid specifications for abatement of asbestos in mastic under floor tiles and possibly above ceiling tiles in the weight room. Anticipated cost of the project, including flooring replacement, is expected to be about $100,000, Amerio said. The project will be funded by proceeds from the 1-percent school facilities county sales tax.

The asbestos is encapsulated, and the floor tiles are covered with heavy rubber mats. But the room is prone to flooding, and Amerio said the concern is that removing the mats for drying could damage the tiles and expose the mastic. He recommended replacing the floor tile with an epoxy finish. Work would be completed during July.



Wrestling co-op considered

Consideration is being given to forming a wrestling co-op with the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district. RTHS and Paxton-Buckley-Loda already have a golf co-op. Amerio said the wrestling co-op would operate in a similar way.

“If you followed the wrestling season this year, you know that we had individuals who did well, but there were classes we couldn’t fill (that resulted in forfeits). Teamwise we aren’t doing well. PBL is in the same spot,” Amerio said.

The board is expected to act on the wrestling co-op at the May board meeting.



Science team presentation

The science team spoke briefly to the board about class offerings. Geometry and astronomy have been added to the curriculum.

Advanced placement biology will be offered beginning in the fall, team leader Trisha Freeman said. Three of the five teachers are first-year teachers, all of whom are returning to teach next year.

“I’m looking forward to them all coming back. It’s nice to have continuity going into another year,” Freeman said. “It’s looking good for the future.

Amerio reported preparations are underway for active-shooter training. Teachers were trained Tuesday. A drill is to be conducted later this month. Information will go out to “everybody who needs it” a few days before the drill.

The board recognized student of the month Emily Schluter.

Receipts from the 1-percent school facilities county sales tax for the month were $57,094. Amerio said receipts are on track to match those of 2016, which totaled $570,000.

In other action, the board accepted resignations from math teachers Stephanie Bishop and Polly Kroha, social science teacher John Pollard and custodian Aaron Nash.

Tim Wheeler was hired as custodian, and Jonathan Ramirez was appointed level three volunteer for the Spanish students’ trip to Costa Rica.

