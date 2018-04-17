Rantoul Village Board passes FY 19 budget — barely

Rantoul Village Board trustee Terry Workman speaks during Tuesday night's special board meeting held to vote on the FY 19 budget. Workman was one of three trustees who voted against the budget plan. Mayor Chuck Smith cast the deciding vote.

RANTOUL -- It took Rantoul Mayor Chuck Smith to break a tie vote for passage of the fiscal year 2019 village budget Tuesday night.

The board voted 3-3 for a compromise budget proposed by trustee Jennifer Fox that will retain all village employees while reducing the number of vehicles to be leased during the year from 18 to six.

Trustees voting for the measure were Fox, Hank Gamel and Chad Smith, while Rich Medlen, Sam Hall and Terry Workman voted against it.

The budget has been one of the most difficult for a Rantoul Village Board to forge in recent memory.

Unexpected costs in medical insurance claims, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund penalties and state funding cutbacks to municipalities put a crimp in the village's expenses.

The spending plan includes the hiring of a planning and zoning official and a community and economic development director.

Village Administrator Rick Snider's original plan called for reduction of the central maintenance department, which maintains the village's 112-vehicle fleet. Under his plan the four full-time and one part-time employee would have been reduced to two full-timers. Snider's plan also called for the layoff of two part-time employees from the Recreation Office. The board, however, balked at the layoffs.

Snider's original plan also included implementation of a vehicle leasing program to begin replacement of the fleet, which has has an average age of 14 years, with close to 40 leased vehicles.

The general fund budget is essentially balanced with anticipated revenues and expenses at about $8.951 million. Snider said the budget will have a surplus of “less than $10,000, probably.”

“We won’t know until we finish plugging numbers in,” Snider said.

The board also, without comment, voted to approve adoption of a Crime-Free Housing Program.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

