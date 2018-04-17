Goose picks house awning for a nesting site

RANTOUL — Julia Coons said she doesn’t like birds, so she was not thrilled when she saw a goose nesting on the awning above her front porch.

“I’d rather them not be there,” said Coons, a resident of the 1000 block of Englewood Drive, prior to their removal. “I wish it was gone.”

Coons said she noticed the goose the weekend of April 7-8 and has no idea why it decided to pick her home as a nesting spot.

“The only water (nearby) is the little pond at Twin Lakes Village,” she said.

When Coons came home Thursday evening, she found more than just a goose on the awning. There were three eggs there.

The goose hadn’t caused her too much inconvenience. She rarely uses the front door, and she said the goose did not interfere with her mail being delivered.

“If you go near the nest, I know they can get mean,” she said. “They kind of stare you down when you’re out in the yard.”

Coons said another goose, which she assumes is a male, was also in the yard.

Coons said she contacted the Department of Natural Resources, and she was issued a permit to have the eggs removed. It seems the geese are federally protected — something Coons didn’t know until she inquired about “getting rid of them.”

On Saturday, Coons and a neighbor removed the eggs and placed them at the end of the road. The geese, so far, have not returned, and she hopes they don’t.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



