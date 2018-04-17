Fisher budget reflects 7 percent spending increase

FISHER — The Fisher Village Board passed its first budget last week that reflects no longer having a water/wastewater fund. The village closed March 28 on the sale of its water and sewer systems to Illinois American Water.

The budget for fiscal 2019 shows an overall 7 percent increase in the general fund — $642,300 — over this year’s. On the revenue side, the increase is primarily attributable to the implementation of the 3 percent utility tax on water and the 2 percent franchise fee American will pay the village.

On the expense side, the police department budget remains relatively flat. For administration and public works, a major factor in the expense increases is personnel costs for continuing employees who were previously classified or partially classified under the water and wastewater department.

Village Administrator/Treasurer Jeremy Reale’s salary and benefits were previously allocated 50/50 between general fund and water because his job duties fell under both departments. Employee Brenda Cook was classified fulltime under water but now falls under public works.

Also the board approved 2 percent raises for full-time police employees Steve Bein and Jonathan Priest, 3 percent raises for public works employees Ronnie Nelson and Cook and a 5 percent raise for Reale.

Part-time employee Jackie Moore’s hourly rate will go from $10.50 to $11.50. No other part-time employees will see an increase this year.

Also the board approved paying off the remaining balance — $71,300 — on the Fisher National Bank loan the village took out several years to help fund the replacement water meters for most village water customers. The board also approved closing out various water/wastewater funds and transferring money to the general fund.

Mayor Mike Bayler thanked Reale for all the preparation and footwork he did for the sale of the village utilities to American. Bayler thanked the board and village attorney Marc Miller for their help as well.

Also the board approved the designation of “dangerous and unsafe building for the property at 106 W. Park St. The owner will be notified and have 90 days to remediate the situation. Then under the village ordinance, Miller can proceed through the courts, and ultimately the village can demolish the house there.



In other business, the board:

—Granted permission to Scott Knapp and Spencer Collins of PMA-USA to contact village employees to inform them of supplemental insurance plans they can purchase on their own. Plans include supplemental benefits to cover accident, disease and disability. If just three employees sign up, and that includes board members, the same group rates will be offered in Fisher that are available to state and other municipal employees in the state.

—Granted a special event liquor license to the Fisher Area Business Association for the Lucky Foot Festival set for June 2.

—Learned Brandon Clemmons of Amped Electric has volunteered to install outlets at the bases of the village-owned light poles. Clemmons is also part owner of the Wild Hare Bar & Grill and an originator of the festival.

