Citizen Police Academy’s 32nd session to begin April 19

Champaign County residents interested in learning how local law enforcement works are invited to participate in the Champaign County Citizen Police Academy.

The academy meets from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays for 10 weeks beginning April 19. Topics covered include crime prevention, community-based policing, drugs, gangs, driving-under-the-influence enforcement, citizen-police contacts, use of force, firearms orientation, crime-scene investigation, a tour of the Champaign County Jail, and a patrol ride-along with your local department.

The meetings are held at the University of Illinois Police Training Institute, 1004 S. Fourth St., C, and other local sites.

The purpose of the academy, now entering its 32nd session, is to help residents better understand police work. Police agencies involved also seek feedback from participants about law-enforcement issues.

To enroll, contact the police agency in the area where you live:

— University of Illinois: Lt. Joan Fiesta, jmfiesta@illinois.edu, 217-333-1216.

— Champaign: LaEisha Meaderds, LaEisha.Meaderds@champaignil.gov, 217-403-6987.

— Urbana: Cassie Heldman, heldmacl@urbanaillinois.us, 217-384-2334.

— Rantoul: Alex Meyer, ameyer@village.rantoul.il.us; or Chief Tony Brown, tbrown@village.rantoul.il.us; or Kathy Kohl, kkohl@village.rantoul.il.us, all at 217-893-0989.

— Champaign County Sheriff’s Office: Teresa Schleinz, tschleinz@co.champaign.il.us, 217-384-1205.

— Parkland College: William Colbrook, wcolbrook@parkland.edu. 217-351-2369.

— Mahomet: Chief Mike Metzler, mmetzler@police.mahomet-il.gov, 217-586-5533.

— Police Training Institute: Meg Hedrick, mjhedric@illinois.edu, 217-333-7788.

mschenk@news-gazette.com