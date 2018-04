RANTOUL — Arbor Day will celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 27, with a tree-planting ceremony at Broadmeadow Elementary School.

A ginkgo tree will be planted. The ginkgo is noted for its striking phenomenon of shedding leaves in the fall.

The ceremony, which will be conducted by The Garden Club of Rantoul, is open to the public.

Mayor Chuck Smith has proclaimed that day Arbor Day in Rantoul.