Rantoul Village Board set to vote on one of most contentious budgets in recent years

RANTOUL — As D Day nears when village board members must have a fiscal year 2019 budget to present for public review, it appeared the village is closer to a spending plan.

The board will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, at the municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St. A meeting to vote on the budget will follow 15 minutes later. The budget process has been one of the most difficult in recent years.

At last week’s monthly meeting, the board appeared to settle on a compromise plan that would call for the laying off of only one part-time employee in the Recreation Office while retaining four full-time workers in central maintenance and laying off one in that department. (Central maintenance repairs and maintains the village’s 112-vehicle fleet.)

Village Administrator Rick Snider presented three budget plans that he called A, B and C — the first as presented by Snider last month, the second with some compromises and the third including suggestions presented by trustees. The board appeared to settle on the second plan, with the exception of laying off only one rec part-timer.

The first called for the elimination of most central maintenance full-time and part-time personnel as well as Rec Office part-timers.

Trustees spent much of last week’s meeting offering other options that they thought might work. Some were feasible; many were not.

Under Snider’s original plan, village revenue, projected to decline by 1.9 percent from fiscal year 2018, would total $8,951,774, while projected expenditures would total $8,921.082 — a 3.6 percent decline from FY18 in the initial budget proposal.

With the exclusion of the layoff of one of the Rec Department employees (instead of two), the budget would be about $2,000 in the black.

Board members said they needed more definite figures before deciding whether to close central maintenance and make some other budget decisions.

Several called for holding the line and using surplus funds for one year until the figures can be studied.

Snider, however, said there is no “rainy day fund” as some trustees called it. There are unrestricted funds in the village’s general fund to be used for emergencies, he said.

Snider said things aren’t going to get any better in future years.

“I think looking at next year ... we’re also going to have worse news,” Snider said. “We know that (tax increment financing district 1) is going to be expiring. That currently contributes $260,000 a year to the general fund alone. It also contributes money to economic development and public works.”

Snider said he can also guarantee the state of Illinois is “not going to ride to the rescue” to help with funds because it has fiscal troubles of its own.

In addressing the desire not to cut the part-time staffers in the Rec Office, trustee Jennifer Fox proposed using surplus funds to save the jobs.

Mayor Chuck Smith suggested laying off just one person, to which Fox said she would agree.

Trustee Rich Medlen said under budget proposal C, all employees would be retained with a surplus of about $2,000.

Snider said while that budget proposal is balanced, it is not sustainable for fiscal year 2020. The hiring of a village planner would be deferred, and no new village vehicles would be purchased, which would contribute to the continued high fleet maintenance costs (an estimated $5,200 per vehicle annually).

Said Fox: “I want to take pieces of (B and C) and combine them, but I think there’s issues with that.”

Medlen asked about transferring $65,000 from surplus funds and retaining both Rec Office part-timers.

Snider said that would mean passing a deficit budget.

“And when you do that, look right up into that (video streaming) camera up there when you pass that vote,” Smith told Medlen.

Medlen took umbrage to the remark, telling Smith: “Mr. Mayor, in all due respect, I’m not a 5-year-old kid. Please don’t talk to me like that. I’m trying to do what’s best for the village. I’ll look right up into that camera and say what I want to say.”

Smith said, “That’s exactly what the invitation was for.”

Trustee Hank Gamel asked Comptroller Pat Chamberlin how the village financial picture is trending for the current fiscal year. Chamberlin said the last she checked, the general fund was running with a deficit of about $123,00.

Smith said as a means of holding the line in the future, he could begin meeting more often with department heads and asking for monthly expenditures and revenues reports, “which would keep us to budget and maybe help next year to approve the budget without the lengthy process (being experienced this year) and would help the relationship between the board and the residents.”

Prior to any discussion of the budget, Snider made a statement quashing rumors that were circulating on social media that the Rec Office would be closing. He said he and trustees had also received calls about the rumor.

Snider said he wanted to make sure the public understands the village has no intention of taking away access to that building “or any other village building.”

Snider also addressed trustees’ suggested budget changes presented the previous week, one of which included instituting a hiring freeze for FY19.

“In our analysis, we felt it was very hard to give you a prediction of what kind of savings would originate from that and don’t know who will resign or retire. We can’t assign a value to that,” Snider told the board.

He said he had some concerns about a hiring freeze affecting some initiatives. One involved the hiring of a planner and the need to update a comprehensive village plan. That position has been vacant since 2008 or 09.

Another hiring concern would be a freeze in the police department if an employee were to be needed for the Crime-Free Housing program that the village wants to implement.

“Some things are not sustainable,” Snider said. “We can’t do a hiring freeze for the long term. It would be a temporary measure.”

Police Chief Tony Brown said the person who would be hired for the Crime Free Housing initiative would replace someone who resigned in March, meaning it would not negatively impact the budget.

On the trustees’ proposal to track and record central maintenance employees’ time from one task to another, Snider said he doesn’t think current software tools in the department “are adequate for this purpose.”

He said an investment of from $10,000 to $40,000 would be necessary “to implement some form of fleet management system to track vehicles, consumables for repair, the labor costs, etc.”

Snider also said if the village proceeds with a program to begin leasing vehicles to replace its aging fleet, it might be a good idea to use the leasing company’s maintenance program for tracking analysis “to compare them to national norms for labor and parts.”

Medlen said if the board opts to proceed with a lease agreement, he would like to see leasing proposals from at least three companies.

Regarding a proposal to create a committee to assist in economic development, Snider said he believes the format is workable, but the right people would be needed. He suggested an attorney, someone involved in brokerage services and educated in finances, a business owner “such as a local car dealer, someone with substantial investment in the community.”

Snider said the committee should also be led by a skilled professional in economic development, someone who would be able to negotiate deals and be able to handle sensitive and confidential data and pull together members of the committee on the projects.

Regarding a proposal to use the chamber of commerce to distribute funds in the hotel-motel fund, Snider said that would not be workable. It is a job that “must be reserved for the village. It’s a disbursement of public funds,” he said.

Discussing the trustees’ proposal to wait until the first quarter of 2019 before hiring a planning and zoning official, Snider said, “This is something I think would probably have limited benefit.”

In the meantime, the village would need to contract an outside individual to perform those tasks who would charge two to three times more than a full-time employee.

Trustee Sam Hall said he wanted to clarify the “hiring freeze” proposal.

He said it didn’t mean the village had to stop hiring needed personnel entirely; rather, it meant the board should look at each proposed hire individually.

Hall also said it was his understanding that the current central maintenance computer software was able to track the expenses in a more detailed manner.

Trustee Terry Workman said the entire budget appears to center around two main issues — the potential hiring of an economic development employee and whether vehicles will be leased.

Workman said the village budgeted a total of $373,000 in FY 18 for economic development, with $143,000 of that paid to Center for Community Adaptation. However, the proposed new budget totals $390,781, including $95,000 salary and $33,370 in benefits.

“To me when I look at that — and this has nothing to do with personalities

or anything — to me that’s not a wash,” Workman said.

Snider explained there is an additional $150,000 in revenue being realized in the economic development fund “that wasn’t being realized before. Plus there’s $150,000 in expenditures for land bank expenditures. It’s money granted by the state, and it’s not coming out of our revenues.”

Workman said he called two other communities that lease vehicles — Gallup, N.M., where Snider formerly serviced as general services director, and Round Lake.

He said in speaking with the Gallup fleet manager, the community has a fleet of 500 vehicles and is leasing 10 vehicles, all of which are police vehicles. He said the city’s maintenance department changes oil, rotates tires and does minor repairs. All heavy-duty equipment is sent to an outside shop. The city also has a welding department. Workman said comparing Rantoul with Gallup is “not apples to apples.”

He said the Gallup fleet manager indicated the community is not in a leasing program “because the powers that be don’t think it’s a good idea.”

“If it’s really good, why isn’t everybody else doing it?” Workman asked.

The Round Lake leasing program, however, is working well, Workman said, but the city never had a maintenance department that it had to close and lay off staff from.

“They were outsourcing all their maintenance to begin with,” Workman said.

Workman said Round Lake started by leasing five vehicles in 2015 and has added a few each year.

The only way the village is going to save money, Workman said, is by laying off employees, and he said those workers in the central maintenance department do much more than make repairs on vehicles. And he said the village has no accurate figures on costs.

Workman moved to approve the Plan C budget proposal presented the previous week by trustees, but because it had not been open for a budget review by the public and was not on the agenda, it could not be voted on.

Asked by Fox if the village is going to have to spend anything on vehicles this year, Snider said Rantoul’s fleet age is significantly higher than the average age of most municipalities by about double. The age of the vehicles in Rantoul’s fleet is 14 years.

“Since the recession (of 2008), almost nothing was replaced until about 2016,” Snider said.

Responding to Workman’s comments on leasing, he said leasing is a relatively new concept for government.

“We do have expense information about our current operation,” Snider said. “We are now on track to spend $693,000 next year on fleet maintenance.

Another $30,000 is spent on vehicles that have to be outsourced. Of that amount, $108,000 is allocated for grounds maintenance, leaving $580,000 for the other vehicles.”

That amounts to $5,222 per vehicle per year.

“If we’re not going to look at that seriously and say that’s ... completely out of whack, then I think it’s a serious problem,” Snider said.

He said Round Lake is not comparable to Rantoul. The town has a smaller budget. The community’s non-leased expense total is $1,600 a year — far less than Rantoul’s.

