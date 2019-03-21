Almost 250 high school athletes showed up at the News-Gazette photo studio for the Faces of Spring 2019 photo shoot.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Tibaldo Alvarez Iroquois West Baseball 3/10/19
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Dario Ayala Baseball ALAH 3/10 , 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Gunnar Bailey Unity baseball March 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Asher Bradd Monticello Baseball 3/10/19
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Dakotah Broeker Salt Fork baseball March 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Levi Brooke blue ridge baseball 3/10 , 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zeke Brown Urbana baseball March 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Trey Bryant Westville baseball March 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Alek Bundy Monticello Baseball 3/10/19
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kameron Cappellano Hoopeston Area baseball 3/10/19
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jake Cochrane central baseball 3/10/2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Max Conn Hoopeston Area baseball 3/10/19
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Haden Cothron Tuscola baseball March 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Trevor Davis Danville baseball 3/10/2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jalen Duncan ridgeview baseball March 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Mason Ecker PBL baseball 3/10/19
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Noah Eyman STM baseball March 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Quinn Gard Schlarman baseball March 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Dawson Getts BHRA BB 3/10/2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Austin Grimm VG-H baseball March 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Benny Hannauer Centennial baseball 3/10/2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Layne Harden GCMS baseball 3/10/19
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jake Hayes Cerro Gordo/Bement baseball 3/10/2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Justin Henry Arthur Okaw Christian baseball 3/10/19
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Cade Hettmansberger Judah baseball 3/10/19
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Wade Huddleston Schlarman baseball March 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kaden Jacobs St. Joseph-Ogden baseball March 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Ben Jarboe PBL baseball 3/10/19
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Austin Keen AP baseball 3/10 , 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
JONATHAN LATHAM Mahomet-Seymour Baseball 3/10/19
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Garrett Latoz Georgetown Ridge Farm Chrisman Baseball 3/10/19
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Blake Lee Tri-County baseball March 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Dalton Loschen AP baseball 3/10 , 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Emmanuel Lutes Rantoul baseball March 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Dominic Magrini STM baseball March 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jack McHale Mahomet-Seymour Baseball 3/10/19
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jake Meyer central baseball 3/10/2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Damian Miles Georgetown Ridge Farm Chrisman Baseball 3/10/19
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kyle Miller Unity baseball March 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jacob Mozingo blue ridge baseball 3/10 , 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jack Mudd Arthur Okaw Christian baseball 3/10/19
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Cameron Ochs Tuscola baseball March 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Lucas Otto ALAH baseball 3/10 , 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Matthew Overton clinton baseball 3/10/2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Logan Petersen clinton baseball 3/10/2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Skyler Peterson Argenta-Oreana baseball 3/10/2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Trenton Pinnell Tri-County baseball March 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Chase Rademacher BHRA BB 3/10/2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Mario Renteria Cissna park baseball 3/10 , 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kyle Rigsby Argenta-Oreana baseball 3/10/2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Gage Romack Salt Fork baseball March 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Adam Rose St. Joseph-Ogden baseball March 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Noah Ruch Oakwood baseball 3/10/19
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Braden Rudicil Urbana baseball lMarch 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Nate Sammer Leroy Baseball 3/10/19
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Alec Schaumburg Westville baseball March 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Landon Smothers Arcola baseball 3/10/2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Joe Stilger Centennial baseball 3/10/2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jake Stipp Danville baseball 3/10/2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Cole Stone Iroquois West Baseball 3/10/19
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kyle stone Judah baseball 3/10/19
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jakob Sutton ridgeview baseball March 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Will Wake Rantoul baseball March 10, 2019.
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Quentin White Oakwood baseball 3/10/19
Faces of Spring 2019: Baseball
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Evan Wilson Villa Grove Heritage baseball March 10, 2019.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.