Class 1A Playoffs Second Round: No. 8 Fisher at No. 1 Argenta-Oreana

Sat, 11/03/2018 - 8:13pm | dhinton

Despite trailing 28-7 at halftime, the Fisher football team battled back to pull within a 36-23 deficit in the third quarter. But it was not enough to advance the Bunnies to the quarterfinals for the second time in program history, as they fell to Argenta-Oreana 44-23 on Saturday. 

