Despite trailing 28-7 at halftime, the Fisher football team battled back to pull within a 36-23 deficit in the third quarter. But it was not enough to advance the Bunnies to the quarterfinals for the second time in program history, as they fell to Argenta-Oreana 44-23 on Saturday.
Class 1A Playoffs Second Round: No. 8 Fisher at No. 1 Argenta-Oreana
Photographer: Zack Carpenter/Rantoul Press
Argenta-Oreana QB Josh Williams (6) ran for two touchdowns in the victory.
Fisher QB Will Delaney (5) was held to just 53 yards rushing on Saturday.
Fisher senior Tanner Diorio (60) came up with a huge sack in the second half to give the Bunnies momentum in their comeback bid.
Fisher star running back Tyler Wilson was held to just 22 yards on 18 carries.
Fisher QB Will Delaney was forced to throw the ball much more than during the regular season, finishing 13-for-19 for 169 yards and two touchdowns.
Fisher WR Andrew Keslowski was unable to come up with a third-down pass in the first half of the Bunnies' loss.
Fisher WR Tyler Martin finished with 106 yards receiving and two TDs on five receptions.
Though the Fisher offensive line paved the way for deadly option rushing attack all season, Andrew Zook and company could only muster up 76 yards rushing on Saturday.
Tyler Martin (2) came up with some big catches to move the chains, and the senior downed a Will Delaney punt at the 1-yard line to set up the Bunnies coming up with a safety in the third quarter.
