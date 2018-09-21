Fisher vs. GCMS in a prep football game at Kellar Field in Fisher on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
HS Football: Fisher vs. GCMS
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (18) tackles Fisher's Will Delaney (5) and causes a fumble which is caught by Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Hayden Workman (71) in a prep football game at Kellar Field in Fisher on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Payton Kean (24) and Fisher's Drew Purvis (12) and Fisher's Andrew Zook (56) in a prep football game at Kellar Field in Fisher on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (18) tackles Fisher's Will Delaney (5) and cases a fumble in front of Fisher's Cory Hicks (24) in a prep football game at Kellar Field in Fisher on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (18) tackles Fisher's Will Delaney (5) and causes a fumble which is recovered by Fisher's Cory Hicks (24) in a prep football game at Kellar Field in Fisher on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Nathan Garard (7) in a prep football game at Kellar Field in Fisher on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Payton Kean (24) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Jordan Lee (77) and Fisher's Hunter Foster (50) and Caleb Liestman (57) in a prep football game at Kellar Field in Fisher on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's head coach Mike Allen in a prep football game at Kellar Field in Fisher on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Jared Trantina (22) and Fisher's Hunter Foster(50) and Fisher's Will Delaney (5) in a prep football game at Kellar Field in Fisher on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Fisher's Cale Horsch (13) returns a kickoff in a prep football game at Kellar Field in Fisher on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Nathan Garard (7) hands off to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Payton Kean (24) in a prep football game at Kellar Field in Fisher on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Hayden Workman (71) is congratulated by teammates Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (18) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Austin Spiller (33) after returning a fumble for a touchdown in a prep football game at Kellar Field in Fisher on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Fisher's head coach Jake Palmer in a prep football game at Kellar Field in Fisher on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Fisher's Will Delaney (5) hands off to Fisher's Tyler Wilson (20) in a prep football game at Kellar Field in Fisher on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Fisher's Tyler Wilson (20) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Austin Spiller (33) in a prep football game at Kellar Field in Fisher on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Jared Trantina (22) in a prep football game at Kellar Field in Fisher on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (18) in a prep football game at Kellar Field in Fisher on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Austin Spiller (33), Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ryland Holt(21), Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Lane Short (2) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Hayden Workman (71) in a prep football game at Kellar Field in Fisher on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ryland Holt(21) and Fisher's Tyler Martin (2) in a prep football game at Kellar Field in Fisher on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
