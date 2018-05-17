HS Girls Track: 1A State Prelims

Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Alexis Johnson eyes her landing while competing in the long jump during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Schlarman's Capria Brown competes in the long jump event during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Tuscola's McKinlee Miller competes in the long jump during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Hannah Wallen lands while competing in the long jump event during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Atleigh Hamilton competes in the long jump event during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
St. Thomas More's Lucy Lux-Rulon lands while competing in the long jump event during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Zea Maroon (723) closes in on Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Cauri Johnson (399) in the 4x800-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
St. Thomas More's Morgan Saunders (130) runs ahead of Pleasant Plains' Carolyn Nika (610) in the 4x800-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Hannah Rajlich runs her leg of the 4x800-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Watseka's Asia Benson compete's in the shot put during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Westville's Jasman Severado watches her attempt while competing in the shot put event during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Leah Martin heads for the finish line during her leg of the 4x800-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Emily Graves clears the bar while competing in the pole vault during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Shiloh's Kaylenn Hunt competes in the triple jump during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Quinci Snedeker sends sand in the air after landing in the triple jump event during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Emily Meidel (65) hands the baton off to Daisy Smith (66) while competing in the 4x100-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Schlarman's Sarah Craig competes in the pole vault during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
St. Thomas More's Lucy Lux-Rulon (128) competes against Fisher's Alayna Stalter (324) in the 100-meter high hurdles event during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Schlarman's Capria Brown competes in the 100-meter high hurdles during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Oakwood's Katelyn Young competes in the shot put during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Salt Fork's Rachyl Anderson competes in the shot put during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Tuscola's Cassie Russo competes in the shot put during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Shiloh's Katelyn Lang (351) runs against Peoria Heights' Seven Hicks (568) in the 100-meter dash during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Uni High's Arielle Summitt (807) makes a move against Chicago Latin's Marianne Mihas (158) in the 800-meter run during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Milford's Emily Duis (431) waits for the start of the 4x200-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Abbey Mizer (724) runs her leg of the 4x200-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Morgan Drennan (62) makes the exchange with Emily Meidel (65) during the 4x200-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Watseka's Emily Bunting competes in the discus throw during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Claire Retherford competes in the discus throw during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Sabrina Martinez competes in the discus throw during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Tyra Wingler competes in the discus throw during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Zea Maroon (723) competes against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Kenli Nettles (34) and Princeville's Carrie Gill (629) in the 300-meter low hurdles during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Kenli Nettles celebrates after her heat of the 300-meter low hurdles during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Rylee Sjuts (727) competes in the 300-meter low hurdles against Oregon's Cynthia Nyderek (512) and Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Emily Embry (398) during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
St. Thomas More's Marguerite Hendrickson (126) runs with the pack while competing in the 1600-meter run during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Uni High's Arielle Summitt (807) runs ahead of Pleasant Plains' Caroline Jachino (604) in the 1600-meter run during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Uni High's Arielle Summitt competes in the 1600-meter run during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Uni High's Arielle Summitt competes in the 1600-meter run during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Robinson's Amber Hillard (635), Milledgeville's Olivia Sturrup (451), Abingdon-Avon's Emma Ginther (2) and Elmhurst IC Catholic's Kiersten King (267) compete in the 200-meter dash during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Seven Hicks, of Peoria Heights, competes in the 200-meter dash during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Milford's Alexis Puetz (436) heads into the exchange zone while competing in the 4x400-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Haley Griebat marks her spot before competing in the high jump during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Maclayne Taylor, left, and Atleigh Hamilton celebrate after finishing their heat of the 4x200-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Daisy Smith runs her leg of the 4x200-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Starter David Willmore fires the pistol at the beginning of a 4x400-meter relay heat during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Robinson's Amber Hillard (635), Milledgeville's Olivia Sturrup (451), Abingdon-Avon's Emma Ginther (2) and Elmhurst IC Catholic's Kiersten King (267) compete in the 200-meter dash during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
St, Joseph-Ogden's Atleigh Hamilton (719) falls after finishing the 4x400-meter relay against Farmington's Jordan Peckham (322) during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
A bag of batons is seen on the track during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
