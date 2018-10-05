HS Girls Track: Monticello Sectional

The Girls Class AA Track and Field Sectional meet at Monticello High School on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
China Scott, right, hands off to Phoebe Gerstenecker in the 3200 relay during the Class AA Track and Field Sectional meet at Monticello High School on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Urbana's Lanaeja Carter in the discus throw during the Class AA Track and Field Sectional meet at Monticello High School on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Phoebe Gerstenecker, back, hands off to Kynzee Boastick in the 3200 relay during the Class AA Track and Field Sectional meet at Monticello High School on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Kynzee Boastick hands the baton to anchor Olivia Rosenstein in the 3200 relay during the Class AA Track and Field Sectional meet at Monticello High School on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Anchor Olivia Rosenstein is directed where to go after coming in third in the 3200 relay during the Class AA Track and Field Sectional meet at Monticello High School on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Monticello's Sydney Buchanan,left, finishes ahead of Mahomet-Seymour's Lakeida Nichols to win the 400 Relay during the Class AA Track and Field Sectional meet at Monticello High School on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Urbana's Libby Cultra smiles as she approaches the finish line to win the 3200 Meter Run during the Class AA Track and Field Sectional meet at Monticello High School on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Urbana's Libby Cultra is congratulated on her win of the 3200 Meter Run during the Class AA Track and Field Sectional meet at Monticello High School on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
L-R-Rantoul's Tanaya Young, Eisenhower's Katina Martin, Eisenhower's Tina Martin, Monticello's Mattie Lieb and Central's Morgan Browning in the 100 Meter Dash during the Class AA Track and Field Sectional meet at Monticello High School on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Monticello's Emelia Ness, right, edges out Mahomet-Seymour's Jessica Franklin to win the 100 Meter Hurdles during the Class AA Track and Field Sectional meet at Monticello High School on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Central's Mia Blackwell competes in the long jump during the Class AA Track and Field Sectional meet at Monticello High School on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Pole vaulters wait for the start of the second flight during the Class AA Track and Field Sectional meet at Monticello High School on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Mahomet-Seymour's Amanda Franklin competes in the discus throw during the Class AA Track and Field Sectional meet at Monticello High School on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Rantoul's Mye'joi Williams in the discus throw during the Class AA Track and Field Sectional meet at Monticello High School on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Urbana's Lanaeja Carter watches her discus in the discus throw during the Class AA Track and Field Sectional meet at Monticello High School on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Unity's Maci Kraft in the long jump during the Class AA Track and Field Sectional meet at Monticello High School on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Urbana's Ayanna Kelley-Weathers in the long jump during the Class AA Track and Field Sectional meet at Monticello High School on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Chian Scott leads off the 4 X 800 Relay for Urbana during the Class AA Track and Field Sectional meet at Monticello High School on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
