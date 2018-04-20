Unity Boys Track Invite, Friday, April 20, 2018, Unity High School, Tolono.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Dawson Kaiser (left) edges out Warrensburg-Latham's Dionte Lewis in the fourth and final heat of the 100 Meter Dash.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity Boys Track Invite, Friday, April 20, 2018, Unity High School, Tolono.
Photographer: Holly Hart
PBL's Jordan Giese runs to the finish in the fourth leg of the 4x800 Meter Relay.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Hoopeston's Joseph Cropper runs ahead of PBL's Brady Barfield in the second heat of the 800 Meter Run.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Final heat of the 110 Meter Hurdles.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Steven Migut strides to the finish in the final heat of the 4x100 Meter Relay.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Second heat of the 800 Meter Run.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Third heat of the 100 Meter Dash.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Oakwood's Garrett Lashuay places first in the first heat of the 800 Meter Run.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Hoopeston's Carson Alwardt (left) and PBL's Kris Hewerdine in the first heat of the 110 Meter Hurdles. Alwardt placed first in the heat.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Uni's Kaden Canales runs to a second place finish in the final heat of the 800 Meter Run.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Uni's Aryan Lalwani brings home a victory for Uni in the 3200 Meter Run.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Connor O'Donnell in the third and final heat of the 800 Meter Run.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Final heat of the 400 Meter Dash.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Jackson Schweighart in the final heat of the 400 Meter Dash.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The final of the 3200 Meter Run.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Dawson Kaiser runs in the number spot in the final heat of the 4x100 Meter Relay.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Finish of the final heat of the 4x100 Meter Relay.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rantoul competes in the 4x800 Meter Relay.
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Joe's Braden Pridemore runs just ahead of Uni"s Aryan Lalwani (middle) and unity's Cameron Woodard in the 3200 Meter Run.
Photographer: Holly Hart
STM's Emery Lux-Rumon (right) stays a step ahead of LeRoy's Gavin Graybeal for a second place finish in the first heat of the 800 Meter Run.
