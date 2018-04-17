Unity vs. Fisher in a prep softball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
HS Softball: Fisher vs. Unity 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Unity's Kyleigh Dubson (13) covers first base as Fisher's Bailey Hadden (8) tries to get back before the ball in a prep softball game at Unity in Tolono on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Fisher's Sidney Hood(3)in a prep softball game at Unity in Tolono on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Fisher's Karissa Fredrickson (1) keeps her eye on the ball as she tries to beat it to first base in a prep softball game at Unity in Tolono on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Unity's Kyleigh Dubson (13) was playing first base.
Unity's Elizabeth Short (1) catches a fly ball for an out in a prep softball game at Unity in Tolono on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Fisher's head coach, Ken Ingold, talks with Taylor May (9) in a prep softball game at Unity in Tolono on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Unity's Chasey Edenburn (8) pitches in a prep softball game at Unity in Tolono on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Unity's head coach Aimee Davis in a prep softball game at Unity in Tolono on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Fisher's Sydney Eichelberger (7) pitches in a prep softball game at Unity in Tolono on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Unity's Elyce Knudsen (12) leads off from third in a prep softball game at Unity in Tolono on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Unity's Jalyn Powell (10) in a prep softball game at Unity in Tolono on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Unity's Morgan Steinman (20) in a prep softball game at Unity in Tolono on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Unity's Jordy Curtis (2) makes a dive for a grounder in a prep softball game at Unity in Tolono on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Fisher's Karissa Fredrickson(1) catches a fly ball in right field in a prep softball game at Unity in Tolono on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
