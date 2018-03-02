IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional championships, hosted by Mahomet-Seymour High School, Saturday, February 3, 2018.
-
HS: Class 2A Regional Wrestling
Photographer: Holly Hart
Westville's Cameron Nicholas (right) and Lucas Hooper of Mahomet-Seymour in the 195 lb. match. Nicholas defeated Hooper with a technical fall. IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional, hosted by Mahomet-Seymour High School, Saturday, February 3, 2018.
-
HS: Class 2A Regional Wrestling
Photographer: Holly Hart
Westville's Mason McBride defeats MacArthur's Davion Dewberry in the 120 lb. match. IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional, hosted by Mahomet-Seymour High School, Saturday, February 3, 2018.
-
HS: Class 2A Regional Wrestling
Photographer: Holly Hart
Urbana's Polykarp Amosun (top) defeats Mahomet-Seymour's Kyle Johnson 17-8 in the 152 lb. match. IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional, hosted by Mahomet-Seymour High School, Saturday, February 3, 2018.
-
HS: Class 2A Regional Wrestling
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Justin Cardani (top) flattens Danville's Jairontae Crider in the 113 lb. match. Cardinal went on to win the match. IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional, hosted by Mahomet-Seymour High School, Saturday, February 3, 2018.
-
HS: Class 2A Regional Wrestling
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet-Seymour's David Spencer watches the clock as he competes with Rantoul's Nolan Roseman in the 138 lb. match. IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional, hosted by Mahomet-Seymour High School, Saturday, February 3, 2018.
-
HS: Class 2A Regional Wrestling
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's (top) Anterrius Turner controls Centennial's Cam McMullen in the 106 lb. match. IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional, hosted by Mahomet-Seymour High School, Saturday, February 3, 2018.
-
HS: Class 2A Regional Wrestling
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Anthony Turner places first in the 132 lb. match vs Centennial Roger Edwards. IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional, hosted by Mahomet-Seymour High School, Saturday, February 3, 2018.
-
HS: Class 2A Regional Wrestling
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rantoul's Peter Mccosker controls Danville's Deavyn Transom (bottom) in the 145 lb. match, Mccosker defeated Transom 41-2. IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional, hosted by Mahomet-Seymour High School, Saturday, February 3, 2018.
-
HS: Class 2A Regional Wrestling
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rantoul's Nolan Roseman defeats Mahomet-Seymour's David Spencer in the 138 lb. match. IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional, hosted by Mahomet-Seymour High School, Saturday, February 3, 2018.
-
HS: Class 2A Regional Wrestling
Photographer: Holly Hart
Urbana's Luke Luffman (left) and Mahomet's Ben Stahl in the 220 lb. match. Huffman won the match with a technical fall. IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional, hosted by Mahomet-Seymour High School, Saturday, February 3, 2018.
-
HS: Class 2A Regional Wrestling
Photographer: Holly Hart
IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional, hosted by Mahomet-Seymour High School, Saturday, February 3, 2018.
-
HS: Class 2A Regional Wrestling
Photographer: Holly Hart
Westville's Cameron Nicholas. IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional, hosted by Mahomet-Seymour High School, Saturday, February 3, 2018.
-
HS: Class 2A Regional Wrestling
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Dontaice Roberson (left) defeats Mahomet-Seymour's Wyatt Heimann in the 170 lb. match. IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional, hosted by Mahomet-Seymour High School, Saturday, February 3, 2018.
-
HS: Class 2A Regional Wrestling
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Justin Cardani watches the championship matches after placing first in the 113 lb. match. IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional, hosted by Mahomet-Seymour High School, Saturday, February 3, 2018.
-
HS: Class 2A Regional Wrestling
Photographer: Holly Hart
Urbana's Arnold Fox (right) and Danville's Cruz Perez tangle in the 182 lb. match. Fox defeated Perez by Fall. IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional, hosted by Mahomet-Seymour High School, Saturday, February 3, 2018.
-
HS: Class 2A Regional Wrestling
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet-Seymour's David Griffet (left) escapes from Westville's Hayden Copass in the 285 lb. match. Graffiti defeated Copass. IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional, hosted by Mahomet-Seymour High School, Saturday, February 3, 2018.
-
HS: Class 2A Regional Wrestling
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Cam Nesbitt (bottom) and Central's Dalton Hall in the 160 lb. match. Hall won the match. IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional, hosted by Mahomet-Seymour High School, Saturday, February 3, 2018.
-
HS: Class 2A Regional Wrestling
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Justin Cardani (right) wins the 113 lb. championship match. IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional, hosted by Mahomet-Seymour High School, Saturday, February 3, 2018.
-
HS: Class 2A Regional Wrestling
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Ty'reese Smith (right) defeats Central's Terrell Lyons in the 126 lb. match up. IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional, hosted by Mahomet-Seymour High School, Saturday, February 3, 2018.
-
HS: Class 2A Regional Wrestling
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Anthony Turner (top) controls Centennial's Roger Edwards in the 132 lb. match. IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional, hosted by Mahomet-Seymour High School, Saturday, February 3, 2018.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.