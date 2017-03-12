The Faces of Winter 2017: Boy's Swimming - Over 250 high school athletes showed up at the News-Gazette photo studio for the Faces of Winter photo shoot.
Faces of Winter 2017: Boys Swimming
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Aayush Bhatia_Champaign Central 3, swimming in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, Nov. 5. 2017
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Alex Shilts_Centennial 3, swimming in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, Nov. 5. 2017
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Anthony Qui_Champaign Central 5, swimming in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, Nov. 5. 2017
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Lukas Heinricher_Urbana 4, swimming in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, Nov. 5. 2017
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Luke Starks_Centennial 3, swimming in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, Nov. 5. 2017
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Nathaniel Kelly_Danville 4, swimming in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, Nov. 5. 2017
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Ryan Wierschem_Champaign Central 3, swimming in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, Nov. 5. 2017
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Rylan Wolfe_Danville 3, swimming in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, Nov. 5. 2017
