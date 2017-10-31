Home » Multimedia » Photo Galleries » Prep Sports

PHOTO GALLERY: (12) Fisher at (5) Aquin in first-round playoff game

Tue, 10/31/2017 - 12:45pm | dhinton

In Fisher's first playoff game since 2013, the 12th-seeded Bunnies nearly upset perennial playoff power and three-time state champion Aquin on the road. Fisher led 27-20 at halftime, but the fifth-seeded Bulldogs won 30-27 behind a 37-yard field with two seconds remaining in the game.

