In Fisher's first playoff game since 2013, the 12th-seeded Bunnies nearly upset perennial playoff power and three-time state champion Aquin on the road. Fisher led 27-20 at halftime, but the fifth-seeded Bulldogs won 30-27 behind a 37-yard field with two seconds remaining in the game.
PHOTO GALLERY: (12) Fisher at (5) Aquin in first-round playoff game
Photographer: Zack Carpenter/Rantoul Press
Fisher's Dakota Matthews (14) and Will Delaney defend a pass towards Aquin's Keegan Koester in the back corner of the end zone. The incompletion forced by the Bunnies defenders was Aquin's final offensive play from scrimmage. On the next play, Bulldogs kicker Zac Cummins nailed a 37-yard field goal with two seconds remaining on the clock to give fifth-seeded Aquin a 30-27 win over the 12th-seeded Bunnies in a 1A first-round plyaoff matchup.
Fisher football captains (from left) Kade Thomas, Dawson Purvis, Jacob Horsch and Jaden Jones-Watkins are flanked by head coach Jake Palmer (far left).
Fisher's Colby Dula unloads a halfback pass on the Bunnies' second play from scrimmage. The pass, caught by Brandon Henson, went for 26 yards to jump-start Fisher's offense.
Fisher's Kade Thomas (4) gets around a block as Jacob Horsch (23) and Will Delaney team up to tackle Aquin's Bryce Carlson.
Bunnies quarterback Kade Thomas (right) yells towards the sideline as Colby Dula looks on.
Tanner Diorio (60) and Nick Harness (52) rush Aquin QB Jonah Diemer.
As quarterback Kade Thomas gets hit upon release, Fisher receiver Brandon Henson heads up the sideline during his 24-yard touchdown catch.
Brandon Henson comes up with a touchdown catch for a 14-7 Fisher lead in the second quarter.
Nick Harness (52) and Brandon Henson celebrate Henson's touchdown.
Nick Harness (52) celebrates coming off the field.
Jaden Jones-Watkins breaks free for a 73-yard touchdown on a catch-and-run from quarterback Kade Thomas. Jones-Watkins was freed up on a key downfield block from Colby Dula.
Nick Harness was called for a critical roughing-the-passer penalty on this throw from Aquin QB Jonah Diemer. The call came with plenty of controversy as Harness hit Diemer shortly after the release of the ball. Kade Thomas intercepted the pass and returned it inside the Aquin 30-yard line, but it was called back due to the penalty. The play proved to be a turning point in the second half.
Kade Thomas returns the interception that was overturned by the roughing-the-passer penalty.
Fisher's Dakota Matthews (14), Will Delaney (5) and Jacob Horsch celebrate a recovered fumble inside the Bunnies' red zone in the fourth quarter.
Bunnies head coach Jake Palmer speaks with the team during a timeout.
Fisher's Kade Thomas defends the second-to-last offensive play from scrimmage. The incompletion came in the back of the end zone.
