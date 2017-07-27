Danville Post 210 vs. Barrington in the Senior Legion baseball state tournament at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
-
Legion Baseball State Tourney: Danville vs. Barrington
Danville Post 210's Devante Hicks catches the ball and gets the tag at second in the Senior Legion baseball state tournament vs. Barrington at Wabash park in Rantoul on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
-
Legion Baseball State Tourney: Danville vs. Barrington
Danville Post 210's Hunter Phelps throws to first base from third in the Senior Legion baseball state tournament vs. Barrington at Wabash park in Rantoul on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
-
Legion Baseball State Tourney: Danville vs. Barrington
Danville Post 210's Chase Vinson catches a fly ball on the warning track in right field for the out in the Senior Legion baseball state tournament vs. Barrington at Wabash park in Rantoul on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
-
Legion Baseball State Tourney: Danville vs. Barrington
Danville Post 210's Skylar Bolton, right, is congratulated by teammate Hunter Phelps as he comes home after hitting a home run in the bottom of the first inning in the Senior Legion baseball state tournament vs. Barrington at Wabash park in Rantoul on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
-
Legion Baseball State Tourney: Danville vs. Barrington
Danville Post 210's Austin Littleton and Barrington's Sean Davis watch the missed double play attempt at first base after Littleton forced Davis out at second in the Senior Legion baseball state tournament vs. at Wabash park in Rantoul on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
-
Legion Baseball State Tourney: Danville vs. Barrington
Danville Post 210's Austin Littleton hustles safely to first base on a dropped third strike in the Senior Legion baseball state tournament vs. Barrington at Wabash park in Rantoul on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
-
Legion Baseball State Tourney: Danville vs. Barrington
Danville Post 210's Dylan Dodd pitches in the Senior Legion baseball state tournament vs. Barrington at Wabash park in Rantoul on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
-
Legion Baseball State Tourney: Danville vs. Barrington
Danville Post 210's Skylar Bolton makes contact for a home run in the Senior Legion baseball state tournament vs. Barrington at Wabash park in Rantoul on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
-
Legion Baseball State Tourney: Danville vs. Barrington
Danville Post 210's Hunter Phelps hits in the Senior Legion baseball state tournament vs. Barrington at Wabash park in Rantoul on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
-
Legion Baseball State Tourney: Danville vs. Barrington
Danville Post 210's Brady Sutton catches a fly ball in the outfield in the Senior Legion baseball state tournament vs. Barrington at Wabash park in Rantoul on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
-
Legion Baseball State Tourney: Danville vs. Barrington
Danville Post 210's Ernest Plummer slides back to first base but was forced out in the Senior Legion baseball state tournament vs. Barrington at Wabash park in Rantoul on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.