Fisher Fair Queen 2017

at the Fisher Fair Queen and Little Miss pageant at the Fisher Fair on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Taylor Crowley is named the 2017 Fisher Fair Queen at the Miss and Little Miss Fisher Fair Queen Pageant at the fairgrounds in Fisher on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Taylor Crowley reacts to being named the 2017 Fisher Fair Queen at the Miss and Little Miss Fisher Fair Queen Pageant at the fairgrounds in Fisher on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Fisher Fair Queen contestant Shelby North gives her speech at the Miss and Little Miss Fisher Fair Queen Pageant at the fairgrounds in Fisher on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Fisher Fair Queen contestant Emma Carmien gives her speech at the Miss and Little Miss Fisher Fair Queen Pageant at the fairgrounds in Fisher on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Little Miss Fisher Fair Lucy Edwards takes a photo with her family at the Miss and Little Miss Fisher Fair Queen Pageant at the fairgrounds in Fisher on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Lucy Edwards became shy after winning Little Miss Fisher Fair and hid behind her flowers at the Miss and Little Miss Fisher Fair Queen Pageant at the fairgrounds in Fisher on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Complete with face cutouts, fans cheer for Miss Fisher Fair contestant Taylor Crowley at the Miss and Little Miss Fisher Fair Queen Pageant at the fairgrounds in Fisher on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Adelynn Lindsey waves to the crowd at the Miss and Little Miss Fisher Fair Queen Pageant at the fairgrounds in Fisher on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Gabriella Tarter-Jarboe answers a question at the Miss and Little Miss Fisher Fair Queen Pageant at the fairgrounds in Fisher on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
The judges at the Miss and Little Miss Fisher Fair Queen Pageant at the fairgrounds in Fisher on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Little Miss Fisher Fair contestants wait to go onstage at the Miss and Little Miss Fisher Fair Queen Pageant at the fairgrounds in Fisher on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Lucy Edwards enters the stage at the Miss and Little Miss Fisher Fair Queen Pageant at the fairgrounds in Fisher on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
The judges get one last look at the at the Little Miss Fisher Fair contestants at the Miss and Little Miss Fisher Fair Queen Pageant at the fairgrounds in Fisher on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
