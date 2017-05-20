Final Day: Girls State Track

2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.
St. Joe's Parker Francisco reacts to finishing second in the Class 1A 100-Meter High Hurdles on Saturday afternoon. 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.
Danville's Shanice Garbutt (#3244) cramps up after competing in the Class 3A 3200 Meter Run. 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.
LeRoy's Janika Peilzmeier is all smiles after placing first in the Class 1A 100-Meter High Hurdles. 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.
St. Thomas More's Marguerite Hendrickson (#113) competes in the Class 1A 800 Meter Run. 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.
St. Joe's Frankie Izard runs the first leg of the 4x200 Meter Relay. 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.
Bismarck-Denning's Daisy Smith runs the first leg of the 4x200 Meter Relay. 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.
St. Joe's Sydney Gallo cross the finish line disappointed in second place finish in the Class 1A 4x200 Relay. 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.
St. Joe's Zea Maroon (left) holds tightly to the hand of teammate Parker Francisco after Francisco injured her foot in the Class 1A 300 Meter Low Hurdles. 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.
Monticello Freshman Emelia Ness (left) competes in the Class 2A 300 Meter Low Hurdles. 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.
Danville's Ameia Wilson (#3252) keeps a step ahead of Flossmoor's Jamie Robinson (left) and Springfield's Ozzy Erewele (right) in the Class 3A 100 Meter Dash. Wilson placed second in the event. 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.
Uni's Arielle Summitt (front) strides to the finish line in the Class 1A 1600 Meter Run. 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.
Urbana's Jyana Anderson (#2163) stays ahead of Geneseo's Erika Furbeck (#1789) in the Class 2A 200 Meter Dash. 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.
Danville's Ameia Wilson (second from left) keeps a step ahead of the competition in the Class 3A 400 Meter Dash. Wilson placed second in the event. 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.
Uni's Arielle Summitt brings makes a big push to bring home second in the Class 1A 800 Meter Run. 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.
LeRoy's Janika Peilzmeier is all smiles after placing first in the Class 1A 100-Meter High Hurdles and receiving her first place medal. . 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.
Uni's Annemarie Michael (left) keeps pace withLiberty's Katelyn Robbins (middle) and Lewistown's Anna Heffren (right) in the second section of the Class 1A 3200 Meter Run. 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.
Unity's Jordan Harmon (#2157) competes in the second section of the Class 2A 3200 Meter Run. 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.
Danville's Shanice Garbutt (#3244) moves up along the outside in the second section of the Class 3A 3200 Meter Run. 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.
Urbana's Diamonasia Taylor (middle) takes first place in the Class 2A High Jump. 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.
Uni's Anika Kimme (front) keeps a step ahead of Arlington Height's Isabella Wolke (#25) in the second section of the Class 1A 3200 Meter Run. 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.
