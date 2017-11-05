PBL 1A Girl's Track Sectional

The Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls' track and field sectional at the high school in Paxton on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Fisher's Alayna Stalter, left, and Leroy's Janika Peitzmeier at the finish of the 100M Hurdles and at the Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls' track and field sectional at the high school in Paxton on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview, center, beats out Gabby Wessels, Milford, left, and Jacki Weller, Tri-Point, to win the 100M Dash at the Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls' track and field sectional at the high school in Paxton on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Long Jump at the Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls' track and field sectional at the high school in Paxton on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Leah Martin takes the baton from Jacey Goin in the 3200 Relay at the Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls' track and field sectional at the high school in Paxton on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Gabby Wessels of Milford leads the pack to the finish of the 400M Relay at the Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls' track and field sectional at the high school in Paxton on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Delanie Dykes, left, takes the baton from Leah Martin to start the fourth leg of the 3200M Relay at the Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls' track and field sectional at the high school in Paxton on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Delanie Dykes nears the finish in second place of the 3200M Relay at the Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls' track and field sectional at the high school in Paxton on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Jacey Goin, left, takes the baton from Emily Sommer in the 3200M Relay at the Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls' track and field sectional at the high school in Paxton on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Ridgeview, right, and Clifton Central battle out the finish of the 800M Relay at the Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls' track and field sectional at the high school in Paxton on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Shot Put at the Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls' track and field sectional at the high school in Paxton on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Shot Put at the Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls' track and field sectional at the high school in Paxton on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
