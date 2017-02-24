Fisher vs. Chrisman in a Class 1A Regional championship game at Schlarman in Danville on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.
-
HS Boy's 1A Regional: Fisher vs. Chrisman
Fisher's Zach Griffith(21) is congratulated by teammates as he leaves the floor in a Class 1A Regional championship game at Schlarman
in Danville on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Fisher won 80-51.
-
HS Boy's 1A Regional: Fisher vs. Chrisman
Fisher's Jesse Pedigo(40) hold the plaque for the fans following a Class 1A Regional championship game at Schlarman
in Danville on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Fisher won 80-51.
-
HS Boy's 1A Regional: Fisher vs. Chrisman
Fisher's Kade Thomas(11) tries to save a ball in a Class 1A Regional championship game at Schlarman
in Danville on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Fisher won 80-51.
-
HS Boy's 1A Regional: Fisher vs. Chrisman
Fisher's Jaden Jones-Watkins(24) brings down a rebound vs. Chrisman in a Class 1A Regional championship game at Schlarmanin Danville on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Fisher won 80-51.
-
HS Boy's 1A Regional: Fisher vs. Chrisman
Fisher vs. Chrisman in a Class 1A Regional championship game at Schlarman
in Danville on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Fisher won 80-51.
-
HS Boy's 1A Regional: Fisher vs. Chrisman
Fisher's Zach Griffith(21) and Chrisman's Kyle Webster(35) in a Class 1A Regional championship game at Schlarman
in Danville on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Fisher won 80-51.
-
HS Boy's 1A Regional: Fisher vs. Chrisman
Chrisman's Parker Burch(31) in a Class 1A Regional championship game at Schlarman
in Danville on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Fisher won 80-51.
-
HS Boy's 1A Regional: Fisher vs. Chrisman
Fisher's Jaden Jones-Watkins(24) shoots over Chrisman's Kyle Webster(35) in a Class 1A Regional championship game at Schlarman in Danville on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Fisher won 80-51.
-
HS Boy's 1A Regional: Fisher vs. Chrisman
Fisher's Jaden Jones-Watkins(24) shoots past Chrisman's Parker Burch(31) in a Class 1A Regional championship game at Schlarman
in Danville on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Fisher won 80-51.
-
HS Boy's 1A Regional: Fisher vs. Chrisman
Fisher's Zach Griffith(21) defends against Chrisman's Brian Porter(10) in a Class 1A Regional championship game at Schlarman
in Danville on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Fisher won 80-51.
-
HS Boy's 1A Regional: Fisher vs. Chrisman
Fisher's Zach Griffith(21) brings down a rebound in front of Chrisman's Brayden Hollingsworth(42) in a Class 1A Regional championship game at Schlarman
in Danville on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Fisher won 80-51.
-
HS Boy's 1A Regional: Fisher vs. Chrisman
Chrisman's Bryce Krabel(30) in a Class 1A Regional championship game at Schlarman
in Danville on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Fisher won 80-51.
-
HS Boy's 1A Regional: Fisher vs. Chrisman
Fisher's head coach Cody Diskin in a Class 1A Regional championship game at Schlarman
in Danville on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Fisher won 80-51.
-
HS Boy's 1A Regional: Fisher vs. Chrisman
Fisher's Kade Thomas(11) drives past Chrisman's Parker Burch(31) in a Class 1A Regional championship game at Schlarman
in Danville on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Fisher won 80-51.
-
HS Boy's 1A Regional: Fisher vs. Chrisman
Fisher's Zach Griffith(21) and Chrisman's Kyle Webster(35) in a Class 1A Regional championship game at Schlarman
in Danville on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Fisher won 80-51.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.