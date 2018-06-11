Fisher family to appear on 'Funniest Home Videos'

FISHER — By rule, Fisher’s Daniel Dabney can’t tell us how he fared at Friday’s taping of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

Audience members were to decide which of the three finalists would cash in.

“We feel like we’ve already won,” he said before leaving with his wife and four young children on Thursday, “because we’re getting a (free) trip to Los Angeles with the family. That’s exciting.”

The show will air on ABC on a Sunday night later this year.

Dabney, 39, was egged on by his kids to submit a video taken in July by Erik Ensrud near the home of Jim and Carol Manley, neighbors of his in rural Fisher. It shows

Dabney taking a zipline over a murky pond only to get stuck in the middle. After “hanging on for 45 seconds with my kids laughing and screaming in the background, I lose my strength and fall in the pond,” he said. “Fully clothed.

“That’s what I get for going on my neighbor’s zipline when they’re not home.”

There was a dress code for Friday’s taping, preventing the Dabneys from sporting Fisher Bunnies gear.

Still, the experience was a blast.

jrossow@news-gazette.com

