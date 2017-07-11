Police chief candidates respond to public questions

THOMASBORO -- Given that police use of force has dominated headlines across the country, it is no surprise that Thomasboro village trustees wanted to know how their police chief candidates would de-escalate a contact with a hostile person. The three candidates, Robert Rea, Richard Levine and Jeramy Dobkins, responded during public interviews at the Monday regular board meeting.

“That was an everyday thing in Champaign,” said Rea, a 24-year law enforcement veteran who retired last year from the Champaign Police Department as lieutenant.

He looked back to his experience as a rookie cop in Arcola, dealing with a man who was not paying attention to him. Rea’s initial response was to attempt to engage the man by talking to him. When that effort failed and the man approached Rea, he subdued the man with pepper spray.

“The best part about (working in) small towns is that you learn the skill of talking to people,” Rea said.

Levine, lieutenant with the Lovington Police Department, said he tries to treat people the way he would like to be treated. He described confronting a man who had written bad checks.

“The gentleman told me a nice long story about where he had gotten the checks,” Levine said. “I said ‘OK, let’s make a phone call and clear this up.’”

When that wasn’t successful, Levine continued to engage the man in conversation.

“I told him ‘we can make this easy and you can explain where you got the checks from,’” Levine said. “He told me ‘you are going to make me run.’”

They talked a little longer, but the man decided to make a run for it. Levine surprised the man by tackling him in a parking lot and arresting him.

Dobkins, formerly with the Hoopeston Police Department, said difficult situations were “way too much of a common problem.” He said he tries to use discretion and to get to the root of the problem to see if there is assistance available to resolve underlying issues.

“Lots of people just want to be heard,” he said. “Sometimes you just have to let them vent. The last resort in my mind is to put someone in the back of a squad car and hit them with fines and charges.”

Another question for the candidates was to describe a major accomplishment as a team member.

Levine recounted an experience riding as traffic officer with a new hire who had difficulty talking to people.

“As we rode, I would take control of the situation and he would listen to how I handled it,” Levine said.

Apparently it was a successful method.

“He was just promoted to sergeant in a different police department,” Levine said.

Dobkins described participating with civic organizations for the Hoopeston Sweetcorn Festival. The team took an event making little money to one that netted nearly $90,000 for the community.

“I couldn’t have done that without the team around me,” he said. “I am very proud of that experience. Very proud.”

Rea told of his experience working with Region 7 first responders after the Sept. 11 terror attacks. The federal government distributed equipment to police departments around the country, but neglected to provide instructions. Rea recognized that firefighters were familiar with that type of equipment and recruited their assistance.

“They taught the cops on the team, and our training became much more structured and much more efficient. Within two years, we had that team rolling really well,” Rea said.

Trustees also asked Rea and Levine to describe how they resolved a challenging work experience.

Levine said that when he started at Lovington, he discovered there were no maintenance records for police vehicles. He got into a car that appeared to be in good condition only to have a tire blow out as he drove down the road.

“I put together a maintenance program and wrote grants for new vehicles,” he said.

Rea described trying different tactics to motivate and bring about consistency on the night shift after he had been moved into management. He was friends with the officers involved, but they no longer trusted him.

“In one particular briefing, I tried a more aggressive tactic. It failed miserably, being a dictator,” he said.

One of the officers approached him to discuss the issue. Rea said he realized the officer was right, so he tracked down all of the officers who had been at the briefing to apologize.

“I told them why I did what I did and then . . . I moved on,” he added.

A priority for the Thomasboro board has been a relationship between the police department and Thomasboro Grade School. Rea said he had served for two years as juvenile officer assigned to two Champaign schools. Dobkins mentioned working with underprivileged children through a Christmas shopping program while at

Hoopeston. Levine said that last year he had set up a bicycle safety program in Lovington for elementary school children.

“We expected 10 to 12 kids and ended up with 37,” Levine said.

He described interacting with elementary students during their lunch hour.

“It’s interesting the amount of questions you get from second-, third- and fourth-graders,” he said. “They’re a lot of fun to talk to.”

Mayor Tyler Evans said he plans to call a special board meeting in about two weeks to appoint the new police chief.

