Eight candidates file to run for RCS board — area village, school candidates toss their hats in the ring

No new candidates have cast their hat into the ring from last week to run for Rantoul Village Board in the April 2 election. But the race for Rantoul City Schools board will be interesting with no less than eight candidates



MUNICIPAL OFFICES

Rantoul Village Clerk Mike Graham said former trustee Gary Wilson, incumbents Henry Gamel and Chad Smith and current trustee Sherry Johnson, who was appointed to the board, filed for a four-year term.

Filing for a two-year unexpired term were newcomers Jasmyne Boyce and the Rev. Mark Wilkerson.

Monday at 5 p.m. was the deadline to file for candidate to have their names placed on the ballot in the April 2 election.

In Ludlow, Village Clerk Sandy Langley said there will be two candidates for mayor. Incumbent Steve Thomas and current trustee Ross Radke have filed nominating petitions.

Filing for trustee were Marsha Spear, Paxton Palumbo and Miranda Moore.

In Gifford, Village Clerk Diane Baker said there was one new filing for trustee — incumbent Devan Hammand. Having filed last week were incumbents Adam Pannbacker for trustee, Derald Ackerman for mayor and Baker for clerk. Incumbent Nick Carpenter did not file.

In Thomasboro, Village Clerk Jeremy Reale said four candidates had filed for three open positions, and one previous candidate withdrew.

Reale conducted a lottery to determine ballot placement, with incumbent Anthony Grilo’s name appearing first, followed by incumbent Dustin Rhodes and newcomers John M. Curry and Justin Chaney. Incumbent Anna Martin, who had filed last week, filed a notice withdrawing her candidacy and submitted her resignation, effective immediately.

In Fisher, Village Clerk Christa Moore said incumbents Angie Seidelman and Roger Ponton filed as of late Monday morning. She said incumbent Brock Deer had picked up a nominating petition but had not yet filed.



The Champaign County Clerk’s Office provided the following names:



SCHOOL BOARD FILINGS

Three incumbents and five newcomers filed to run for Rantoul City Schools board.

They are incumbents Joan Fitzgarrald, Andy Graham and John Brotherton and newcomers Jack Anderson, Joe Robinson, Nelson Cuevas, William Wilken and Edwin Everly.

Rantoul Township High School board candidates are incumbents Jeremy Larson, Janet Brotherton and Roger Quinlan and newcomers Monica Hall and Matthew Walters.

Prairieview-Ogden school board candidates are incumbents Chad Pruitt, Chad Goldenstein, Chad Barnes and Kyle Rademacher.

Candidates for Gifford Grade School board are newcomers Caroline Franzen, Alyson Suits and Traci Harris and incumbent Michael Schluter.

Fisher school board candidates are newcomer Bradley Zwilling and incumbents Janice Douglas, Tiffany Rushing and Leonard Delaney.

Incumbent Michael Rice did not file a petition.

Candidates for Ludlow Grade School board are Thomas Fultz, Geraldine Roberts, Mary Nuku, Rhonda Moore and Erin Brucker.

Having filed for Thomasboro Grade School board was incumbent Tom Henkelman.

