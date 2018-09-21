Three pick up petitions to run for Rantoul Village Board

RANTOUL — Three people had picked up nominating petitions to run for Rantoul Village Board in the April 2 consolidated election as of Friday morning.

Village Clerk Mike Graham said newcomers Jasmyne Boyce and Jan Falvey picked up petitions as did Sherry Johnson, who earlier this month was appointed to the board seat formerly held by Rich Medlen.

Three seats will be up for election for four-year terms. Those seats are held by Hank Gamel, Jennifer Fox and Chad Smith. The seat currently held by Johnson will also be filled by voters.

Candidate filing documents will include notice of time to file, statement of economic interest, statement of candidacy, loyalty oath (optional), nominating petitions and a D-1 statement if the candidate raises or spends more than $5,000.

Candidates elected to village board will be sworn in, in May 2019.

Sept. 18 was the first day petitions could be picked up. Residents have until the filing deadline to pick up petitions.

Petitions may be filed with Graham Dec. 10-17.

