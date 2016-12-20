Rantoul Village Board OKs pension fee

RANTOUL — Beginning next May, Rantoul residents will begin paying a fee on their utility bills to help pay police pensions.

The village board formally approved the tax at last week’s meeting.

Residential customers will pay $1.50 a month, while the fee will total $2 a month for commercial accounts and $14 a month for industrial accounts.

Steve Watson of 1220 E. Grove Ave. protested that he thought the fees should be calculated differently. He told the board the fees are unfair to lower-income residents. Watson said it would be more fair to impose a fee based on the amount of electricity used.

Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh said Watson had called him the day before and presented “some valid and important points.”

Fiegenschuh said after the new year, he and Comptroller Scot Brandon “will look at the numbers and see if (Watson’s proposal) is a more equitable solution.”

“We want to make sure it doesn’t overly affect our larger users such as Walmart,” Fiegenschuh, adding that Watson “did his homework.”

The bulk of Rantoul’s annual police pension contributions are paid from the property tax levy. However, an actuary recommended Rantoul begin paying $159,840 more than the previous year to meet the police pension obligation based on life-expectancy tables, bringing the annual obligation to $868,102 a year.

Because the village didn’t want to hike property taxes even more than it had to, it opted to add the user fee on utility bills. Fiegenschuh said the police pension fee is a legal obligation mandated by state law.



Levy approved

The board approved the annual tax levy totaling $1,331,662 — a 4.9 percent increase from the previous year.

Of that increase, $118,102 will go toward the police pension fund, while Rantoul Public Library will receive $5,000 more and an additional $54,000 will be levied for parks maintenance.



Redevelopment agreement approved

The board approved a redevelopment agreement with CCK Hospitality Group, owners-operators of C&C Kitchen, formerly Java Connection, in downtown Rantoul.

The restaurant will receive $13,000 through the village’s tax increment financing fund to install energy-efficient windows, a new door and new awning.

“I consider this a very good project,” Fiegenschuh said at the board’s study session. “This is why the TIF was set up. (The owners are) investing heavily into the building downtown. This is a project that will increase property values and will pay for itself within four years.”



Landfill capping

The board approved a bid of $56,613 from Cross Construction to furnish and install about 8,400 square feet of geosynthetic clay liner on the Rantoul municipal landfill.

The landfill, which was closed about 20 years ago, is located north of the village.



Security upgrades

The board approved a contract with McDowell Builders Inc., Sidell, for $6,585 for security upgrades at the municipal building.

Upgrades will take place in the utility billing office and drive-through area, where plexiglass will be replaced. A keyless entry system and new doors will be added.



Property annexed

The board voted to annex a sliver of land bordering U.S. 45 near the curve in south Rantoul that is owned by CU Poster Properties.

“The company is winding up its affairs,” village attorney Ken Beth said. “They’re going to donate this land (to a ministry), but the sliver has never been in the village. It’s always been in the county.”



Four-way stop approved

The board approved making the intersection of Enterprise Drive and Flessner Avenue a four-way stop intersection. Currently, only traffic on Flessner, which is the more-heavily traveled street, is required to stop.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com